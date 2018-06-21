Three-Time NBA Champion Klay Thompson to Host Basketball Camp at Ladera Sports Center August 6 - 8

Thompson, a shooting guard with the Golden State Warriors, graduated from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita. In his career with the Warriors, he has won three NBA championship titles, become a four-time NBA All-Star, and was named NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2012. He and teammate Stephen Curry set a record of 484 combined three-pointers in the 2014-2015 season, earning the teammates the title of the Splash Brothers. Thompson also became an Olympic Gold Medalist with the United States national team's win at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He is the son of famed NBA power forward and center Mychal George Thompson, whose career included four years with the Los Angeles Lakers, from 1987 to 1981, where he became a two-time NBA champion.

"I am excited to have my camp in Orange County, where I went to high school," said Thompson. "I am looking forward to hanging out with the kids and most importantly, I just want everyone to have fun."

The three-day Klay Thompson Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls between the ages of eight and 15, regardless of skill level. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and will help players of all abilities develop athletically, refine fundamental skills and enhance their abilities at the post, wing or guard position.

"We are proud and honored to host the Klay Thompson Basketball Camp at Ladera Sports Center, where young athletes can grow and refine their skill in a fun, positive environment with all of the equipment they need," said Steve Williams, chief executive officer of Ladera Sports Center. "Our facility is dedicated to providing world-class indoor programs and events as we strive to help athletes become champions, like camp host and NBA all-star Klay Thompson."

Athletes at the Klay Thompson Basketball Camp will receive tips and hands-on instruction from Thompson and his coaches, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and scrimmage games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. The camp will be split into eight leagues based on age and talent level, with four teams in each league.

The cost to register is $595 until June 24, $650 from June 25 – July 24, and $750 from July 25 until registration closes. Tuition includes all basketball development instruction, a Klay Thompson Camp t-shirt, camp jersey and shorts, team photo with Klay Thompson, personal autograph, certificate of participation, player evaluation letter, gift bag, medical care and supervision.

For more information, and to register, visit http://klaythompsonbasketballcamp.com/.

Founded in 2016, Ladera Sports Center is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing world-class indoor programs and events. The center contains eight basketball/volleyball courts, premium wood flooring, climate control, 28 LCD monitors including a video wall, livestreaming cameras on each court, a noise attenuation system, ample parking, and the All-Star Café. The facility also achieved LEED Certification by providing electric car charging stations, solar technology and high efficiency lighting. Learn more at www.laderasportscenter.com.

