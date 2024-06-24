Three-time Super Bowl Champ Randy Cross Finds Pain Relief With Innovative Therapy from SoftWave TRT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran football analyst and three-time Super Bowl Champion Randy Cross has endured his share of injuries and pain in his career. "That's what professional sports is all about. Everybody gets hurt," he said of his 13 years playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Long retired from football, Cross, a resident of Alpharetta, Ga., found himself dealing with a new level of pain brought on by hip replacement surgery, knee surgery, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

"I tore my quad tendon off my patella last June and, at the time, a friend called me and said you need to try SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Therapy. At the time, I said, 'I'll be alright, don't worry about it," Cross recalled. "Then, I did a hip replacement in October, a revision to my knee in January, and started to notice how fast my hip was recovering, but the quad tendon was not healing like I expected it to."

Cross said he called his friend back and said, this time, he was going to give SoftWave TRT a try.

"I wanted something to help me start feeling normal again. After the initial treatment, I got really good reactions on my knee as well as my hand where the carpal tunnel was causing three of my fingers to start going numb," said Cross. "I know SoftWave has made a huge difference on the flexibility of my knee. I can bend it all the way up and extend it, and I couldn't do any of that stuff before. My doctors were even talking about more surgery. Now, that is no longer necessary."

SoftWave TRT is a patented shockwave device that uses a broad-focused, low-intensity, extracorporeal shockwave (Li-ESWT) to promote both a physical and biological response to improve healing. It is currently cleared by the FDA for the activation of connective tissue, treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers, treatment of acute second-degree burns, improvement of blood supply, and temporary pain relief.

Cross said his wife is now using SoftWave TRT for back issues that have not been relieved by epidurals. "She's playing golf again. She loves it."

"I'm actually in contact with people at UCLA and with the 49ers. I think this can give them a gigantic advantage and I know a lot of professional teams already use it," Cross said. "This device is going to get your body to heal itself the way it was intended to do."

About SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, SoftWave TRT is German engineered with superior quality. It is worldwide in the healthcare fields of orthopedics, traumatology, urology, wound care, and aesthetics. SoftWave is committed to the scientific advancement of tissue healing and regeneration and the development of the most effective innovations to improve the quality of lives globally. It is trusted and researched by the top major medical research centers in the U.S. and worldwide and is internationally recognized by the International Society for Medical Shockwave Technology (ISMST).

