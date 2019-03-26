Three-Time Winner Atlas Real Estate Group Named Best of Colorado Property Management

DENVER, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate Group, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, has been named Best of Colorado Property Management for the third consecutive year by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

This honor comes as part of the fifth annual Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards. Among 70 categories, readers voted for their top Colorado businesses, including real estate, an influential segment in Colorado's booming economy and infrastructure.

In addition to this state-wide recognition, Vice President of Investment Brokerage Mike Hills was named to the Top 100 Mile High Leaders list. The list acknowledges 100 exceptional real estate professionals across the metro Denver area for their outstanding success and leadership.

"Having been a part of the Atlas team since 2013, I'm grateful for the award and the opportunity to contribute to the company's growth," said Mike Hills. "Atlas has a terrific team, second to none, and I'm planning to break record with them as I further develop my career with Atlas."

Atlas Real Estate Group's team of real estate experts help individuals and families in Colorado use real estate to create passive income and pave a path to long-term wealth. Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company because team members are renters and property owners themselves, thus they manage as if they owned the property and make decisions based on their own personal experience and knowledge.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion our group of talented professionals bring every single day," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder and partner of Atlas Real Estate Group. "I'm so proud of our stellar property management team and their dedication to meeting and exceeding all off their clients' needs."

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The group's internal real estate holdings exceed $50 million and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling over $750 million worth of transactions. Atlas manages more than 2,500 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

