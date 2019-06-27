Three Tips on How to Make Your Brand Thrive

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your brand is new, or underperforming in a saturated market, there's always room for improvement. When focusing on small issues, it can be a common mistake to neglect the big picture. The following tips were designed with you in mind, to increase your brand's success. Check them out below:

Engage With Customers. Take a moment to think about what keeps any company in business- their customers. With the proliferation of engaging with brands on social media, it's never been more important to have open and honest conversations on your brand's social channels. A great way to make your brand's fans feel appreciated is through the use of user-generated content. User-generated content involves repurposing images taken by customers for your social channels, while giving the user credit (and sometimes even a freebie to encourage word-of-mouth marketing!) Find Your Voice. What does your brand stand for? What is your brand's personality? How do you want to be seen by customers? Establishing a brand guide and creating a brand voice is a great way to show customers that you're authentic and not another cookie-cutter company that lacks personality. For example, leading obstacle course racing company, Spartan, led by Carola Jain , agrees that establishing a brand voice gives consumers an opportunity to learn what makes your brand different from the competition, giving you a chance to stand out from the crowd. However, it's important to ensure that your brand voice is kept consistent, authentic, and engaging throughout various social channels. Be Distinctive. What does your brand do differently? What sets your brand apart from the crowd? While you can probably list several reasons, does your brand's messaging reflect this? The Spartan team and Carola Jain , agree that differentiation is vital when creating a brand that thrives, especially when entering a saturated market. By focusing on what your brand does differently, instead of competing on price, brand loyalty will increase, and customers will have no qualms about spending more on your brand's offerings if they receive more value from your products versus the competition.

Creating a brand that thrives isn't an easy task. By listening to your customers, asking them what their wants and needs are, and setting your brand apart from others, you're on the right track in creating a thriving brand that can exist in markets that are oversaturated or competitive.

