Three Tips to Turn Your Pool into A Backyard Oasis in Just One Weekend From America's Outdoor Living Experts

"Sprucing up your pool area is a great weekend project," said Michelle Weisman, Director of Visual Design for Chair King® Backyard Store. "Quick and easy upgrades make a big difference when it comes to poolside living. With the right furniture and accessories, you can make your outdoor space as stylish as the rest of your home."

Prepare Your Pool for Fun and Safety

Before you dive into pool season, it's essential to ensure that your pool is clean, safe, and fully operational. Basic maintenance can help prevent accidents and ensure hours of fun in the sun for everyone.

Create a Poolside Oasis with Furniture and Accessories

Stylish and comfortable furniture and accessories can make your outdoor space as polished as the rest of your home.

Choose the right outdoor furniture in materials such as cast aluminum, teak, wicker, or polymer to complement your pool's aesthetic and withstand the elements. Durable and adjustable furnishings such as chaise lounges create a resort vibe. Add a pop of color with weather-resistant cushions or a bit of evening sparkle with string lights.

Don't forget about in-pool accessories like floats and loungers. After use, keep them tucked away in storage bins that double as décor.

Outdoor Umbrellas Keep Things Sun-Safe and Stylish

Finding the perfect outdoor umbrella completes the look of your poolside oasis while providing shade, comfort and sun protection. When choosing an umbrella consider size, materials, shape and color and look for features like tilt cranks and UV-resistant fabric covers for comfort as well as style.

For More Tips, Consult the Experts

The best design advice is customized to your space, style and budget. Outdoor living experts at Chair King® Backyard Store offer free, personalized service and advice along with an unbeatable selection of in-stock furniture and accessories to help transform your backyard pool into a relaxing retreat.

With proper preparation, maintenance, and the right furniture and accessories, you can create a stunning poolside retreat in just a weekend to ensure that the fun will last all summer long.

About Chair King® Backyard Store

Since its founding in Houston in 1950, Chair King® Backyard Store has grown to become the largest casual furniture retailer in Texas. Chair King® Backyard Store is family owned and operated, led by the second and third generations of the founders' family and dedicated to offering the finest quality merchandise at the lowest possible price. Chair King® Backyard Stores has 21 locations throughout Texas.

A complete product line, more information and store locations are available at www.chairking.com .

