Three Trial Lawyers from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three trial lawyers from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have earned selection to the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list, including firm founder Frank L. Branson who has won repeat recognition among the Top 10 in Texas.

In addition, veteran trial lawyers Debbie Dudley Branson and Kern Lewis were honored for their expertise in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Earlier this year, firm attorney John Burkhead was recognized by Super Lawyers/Rising Stars, which honors the top Texas lawyers age 40 or younger or who have been in practice 10 years or less.

Each year, Thomson Reuters researchers review nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas and a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys assists with final selections. The list reflects only the top 5 percent of practicing lawyers in Texas. The full list is published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines and is available at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

An icon among trial lawyers, Mr. Branson has earned a place among the Top 10 since 2007 and has been in the Top 100 since 2003. This marks the 12th time that Ms. Branson has earned Super Lawyers recognition, while Mr. Lewis has been honored 13 times.

D Magazine recently named Mr. Branson to the Best Lawyers in Dallas list for the 20th year. For the past two years, the firm has been named Elite Trial Lawyers Product Liability Law Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal and the National Trial Lawyers. In addition, Mr. Branson has made the lists of Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," The National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

Debbie Dudley Branson is a key member of the trial team, demonstrating innovative thinking and a compassionate approach. In addition to Texas Super Lawyers, Ms. Branson has earned honors from Lawdragon, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and The Best Lawyers in America. She has held numerous leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional level. She currently serves on Dallas County's COVID-19 Task Force.

A veteran personal injury lawyer, Mr. Lewis is double board certified in Civil Trial Law and Consumer and Commercial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a repeat honoree of Best Lawyers and has been named a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association. He also has been identified by that group as one of the Top 25 lawyers handling brain injury litigation.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

