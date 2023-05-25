Three UBS advisors in Florida named to Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors list

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Christopher Aitken, Joseph Matina and Jason Stephens, three of the firm's Florida-based financial advisors, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

"This recognition of these outstanding private wealth advisors is a tribute to their expert industry knowledge, high-quality performance, and continuous commitment to the clients and communities they serve," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA.

The UBS advisors in the Florida Private Wealth Management market named to the list are as follows:

Ponte Vedra Beach

Christopher "Chris" Aitken, CIMA®, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for the sixth time. With more than 35 years of financial services experience, he is skilled in addressing the complex financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Naples

Joseph Matina has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for seven consecutive years. With over 30 years of wealth management experience, he focuses on providing clients with investment management advice and trust and estate strategies to help meet their short- and long-term financial needs and goals.

Jason Stephens, CFP®, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for seven consecutive years. He provides his clients with comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning, and philanthropic strategies. Stephens has served the southwest Florida area for more than 20 years.

"We are proud and honored that these leading private wealth advisors once again have been named to this prestigious Forbes list," said Gregory Kadet, Managing Director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA.

The eighth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors who have a track record of success over time and are leading the way in offering best practices for clients. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, assets under management, and revenue.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

