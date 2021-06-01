Three UBS advisors in South Florida named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that three Financial Advisors with the firm in South Florida, Chris G. Garvin, Andrew James Plum, and J. Thomas Smith, have been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021.

"We are very proud of the recognition that these three seasoned financial advisors have received from Barron's," said Robert Covino, South Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "It's a testament to their dedication and passion in helping affluent individuals, families and businesses formulate long-term wealth strategies and plans to achieve life goals."

Chris G. Garvin is a Managing Director and Financial Advisor based in Ft. Lauderdale. Chris has been recognized by numerous industry respected publications including being named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list six times since 2014; Barron's Top 1,000 Financial Advisors list in 2013, 2012, 2010; the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list; and the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list.

Andrew James Plum, CFP®, is a Managing Director and Financial Advisor based in Palm Beach. He holds the Certified Financial Planner® certification and has also obtained the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation, which he attained from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2007.

J. Thomas "Tom" Smith, is a Managing Director and Financial Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens. He was named to the Barron's Top 1,000 Financial Advisors list in 2012, 2013 and 2014. For over four decades, Tom has provided expert, in-depth investment strategies and wealth management solutions to his clients.





With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year's Top 1,200 Advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, each of which has an average of $14 million to invest. Each advisor manages approximately $3 billion in client assets and has an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.