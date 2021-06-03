Three UBS advisors in South Florida named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.,, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that three Financial Advisors with the firm in South Florida have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"We are honored that these three advisors are recognized on this prestigious list for their outstanding performance serving affluent individuals, families and corporations, especially during these extraordinary times," said Robert Covino, South Florida Managing Director and Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Pamela Segal Rhodes is a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager based in Miami. Pamela specializes in personalized financial, retirement and estate planning for individuals and families and is a seasoned advisor with more than 15 years of experience. This is the third year that Pamela has been named to the list.

Kathleen Reilley is a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager based in Miami. She joined UBS in 1988 and has over 30 years of customized, multigenerational wealth management experience. Kathleen is active in her local community and involved with a number of organizations including the City of South Miami Pension Board, Banyans Townhomes and the Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Megan MacGowan, CFA®, CFP®, CMFC, is a Financial Advisor based in Ft. Lauderdale. She has more than 15 years of comprehensive multigenerational, retirement and education planning experience. Megan is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC). She received her B.S. and M.B.A. in financial valuation and investment management from Lynn University.

This year's list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.



For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

