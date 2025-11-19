Three Utah Summit Sotheby's International Realty Agents Named to Sotheby's International Realty's Top 100 Worldwide

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Sotheby's International Realty announced Monday, November 17th that three of its Global Real Estate Advisors Sheila Hall, Michael LaPay and Caren McClelland were named among the Top 100 Sotheby's International Realty agents worldwide for their outstanding sales performance and dedication to client service.

The Top 100 distinction honors the highest-achieving agents across Sotheby's International Realty's global network of more than 26,100 sales associates in 1,100 offices across 84 countries and territories. This year's honorees were celebrated at an exclusive event in New York City, hosted by Sotheby's International Realty President and CEO Philip White.

A consistent top producer and recognized leader in Utah's resort and new development markets, this is Sheila Hall's third year earning placement among Sotheby's International Realty's Top 100 Worldwide. She serves as the official listing agent for Deer Valley® Resort's new East Village development, which is represented exclusively by Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

Michael LaPay, a four-time repeat Top 100 Sotheby's Worldwide honoree, brings 45 years of Park City expertise and a lifelong connection to its mountain lifestyle. Serving clients at every price point, his track record and experience speak for themselves, while he represents 10% of Park City's $15,000,000+ residential listings and remains one of Summit Sotheby's top-producing agents.

With more than two decades of experience in the Park City market, Caren McClelland is celebrated for her personalized client service and local expertise. Currently serving as Director of Sales at Victory Ranch, a 6,250-acre private community near Park City, Caren's commitment to building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional results has earned her a place among Sotheby's International Realty's Top 100 performers worldwide for the last two years running.

"We're proud to see Sheila, Michael, and Caren recognized among the best in the world," said Thomas Wright, CEO and Principal Broker of Summit Sotheby's International Realty. "Each of these advisors brings a unique story, deep love for Utah and proven results for their clients. Their success inspires both the support staff and leadership of Summit Sotheby's International Realty."

Summit Sotheby's International Realty continues to lead Utah's luxury real estate market, representing the region's most extraordinary properties and setting the standard for service and results.

