Three Veteran Texas Attorneys Launch New Litigation-focused Firm

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran litigators Micah Dortch, Christopher Lindstrom and Lance Livingston have opened a new firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Dortch Lindstrom Livingston Law Group focuses on a range of commercial litigation and personal injury matters.

"We are very excited for this next chapter and the work to be done for our clients," says Micah Dortch. "Launching this new firm with two good friends who are also talented and experienced litigators is an incredible opportunity. Because of our respective backgrounds we're positioned to efficiently and aggressively handle a wide range of matters and are beginning with an impressive roster of cases."

During the past two decades, Mr. Dortch has served as lead counsel in more than 1,000 federal and state court matters, securing numerous favorable verdicts and settlements on his clients' behalf. This litigation has involved breach of contract, business torts, fraudulent transfer, copyright infringement, financial fraud, insurance policy interpretation, personal injury, product liability, and securities class actions. Mr. Dortch is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has been featured in several prestigious lists including The Best Lawyers in America, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, Texas Super Lawyers, and National Trial Lawyers' Top 100.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Lindstrom has handled complex litigation for corporate entities and professional individuals in a wide array of cases, including business disputes, catastrophic personal injury, labor and employment, product liability, and insurance-related litigation. He also has extensive experience in litigation on behalf of bankruptcy trustees to recoup money for creditors and has prosecuted and defended claims related to intellectual property infringement, oil & gas related contracts, covenants not to compete, breach of contract, trade secrets and director/officer fiduciary duty claims.

Mr. Livingston has previously practiced with several well-known Texas law firms, successfully representing individual clients and companies in all aspects of litigation in both state and federal courts across the nation. Mr. Livingston's practice primarily focuses on catastrophic personal injury, breach of contract, business torts, financial fraud, and product liability.

Each attorney previously practiced with the Houston-based Potts Law Firm.

Dortch Lindstrom Livingston represents a wide range of corporate and professional entities in complex commercial litigation and personal injury cases. Based in Texas, the firm handles nationwide cases with a commitment to providing skillful representation, zealous advocacy, and comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information, visit https://dll-law.com.

