Three VTech® Toys Nominated as Finalists for Distinguished Toy of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced three toys have been chosen as finalists for 2021 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, administered by The Toy Association. Both the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™ and Helping Heroes Fire Station™ have been selected in the Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year category, while the KidiZoom® Creator Cam is nominated as a finalist for Innovative Toy of the Year. The winners in each category, as well as the coveted "Toy of the Year" award winner and the "People's Choice" winner, which is based solely on consumer votes, will be announced at the TOTY Awards virtual event on February 12, 2021.

"Every year we look forward to hearing the announcement of the TOTY finalists, and we're delighted that industry experts have named three of our toys to the list," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "The Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower and Helping Heroes Fire Station both provide exciting, interactive playtime, while the fun green screen technology of our KidiZoom Creator Cam encourages kids to be creative in a whole new way."

Additional details about the VTech TOTY finalists can be found at www.vtechkids.com. They include:

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™ : Race into three feet of fun with the two-in-one Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™! This versatile playset features two exciting track configurations. Stack tracks one atop of the other to form an impressive corkscrew track over three feet tall for dizzy downhill fun, or set up the tracks side by side for a dual-track racing experience. Place Rocky the Race Car on the launcher, then push the trophy to send the car zipping down the tracks on a fast-paced ride. The dual-track structure features off-road adventure with diversions down a secret path with a bumpy road, a switch track, trap doors and off-road hazards that will leave opponents stuck. Listen to three songs and six melodies and learn the letter "R" as you play. Get ready to race! Additional SmartPoint® cars are sold separately. ( $29.99 ; ages 1-5 years)

Helping Heroes Fire Station™ : Calling all helpers! It's time to jump into action with the Helping Heroes Fire Station™. Firefighters Fiona and Frankie sleep, relax and work out in the multi-level fire station. Get ready for a rescue by checking the equipment and learning how to be a firefighter. When it's time for action, drop Fiona or Frankie through the opening and into the mini rescue vehicle. Transform the fire station into a fire truck and head out to be a hero. There's a kitten stuck in a tree—put up the extension ladder! Place firefighters Frankie and Fiona on the Talking Point location to hear sound effects, music and phrases about their roles as firefighters. Music & Sounds, Explore & Train and Rescue Mission play modes combine with three action buttons to create an imaginative and learning-packed play experience for little firefighters. ( $39.99 ; ages 1½-4 years)

KidiZoom® Creator Cam: Part of the award-winning Kidi line of children's electronics, this camera lets kids be the star. Complete with easy to use on-screen editing capabilities and a green screen to create amazing special effects, this high-definition video camera kit comes with everything kids need to create awesome video content, whether they are getting chased by a T-Rex, going to outer space or making themselves disappear! Set up with the included tabletop tripod that also converts to a selfie stick, then use the editing and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse videos. The camera is kid-friendly and does not have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so video can only be uploaded via the included USB cable at a parent's discretion. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately), and a rechargeable battery. ( $59.99 ; ages 5+ years)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About The Toy Association™

www.toyassociation.org /www.thegeniusofplay.org /www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

About the Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY)

The Toy of the Year Awards, known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, annually recognize the top toys and games on the market. Finalists are nominated from within the industry and selected by a panel of expert judges. Winners are decided by votes cast by the public (at ToyAwards.org) and members of the industry. The TOTY Awards are administered by The Toy Association, with 100% of the program's proceeds benefitting The Toy Foundation and its goal of delivering millions of brand-new toys to children in vulnerable situations.

SOURCE VTech

