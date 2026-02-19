Three Ways Arizona Taxpayers Can Change Lives Through Education

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona (CEA) offers three impactful ways for Arizona taxpayers and businesses to support underserved, disabled foster K-12 students, providing access to the lifelong gift of a quality, values-based education. Through Arizona Individual and Corporate Tax Credits and traditional charitable donations, individuals and organizations can help transform the lives of students and families in Arizona.

Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, shared, "Through Arizona tax credits and charitable giving, Arizona taxpayers can make a meaningful difference—ensuring that underserved students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for lifelong success."

Private Education Tax Credits

Arizona taxpayers can redirect their state tax dollars to Catholic Education Arizona at no additional cost, funding tuition scholarships for K-12 students attending the 38 Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools. This opportunity allows taxpayers to direct their tax dollars to causes that align with their values.

Corporate Tax Credits

Businesses can play a pivotal role in shaping future leaders. Through the Arizona Low-Income and Disabled/Displaced (foster) Corporate Tax Credit programs, corporations can redirect their tax liability to Catholic Education Arizona, helping provide critical scholarship support to students in need.

"Through the Arizona Corporate Tax Credits, we see lives changed every day," said Deb Preach, COO. "When children are given the opportunity to learn, grow, and believe in their potential, the impact reaches far beyond the classroom—shaping families, communities, and the future leaders of Arizona."

Traditional and Planned Giving

Traditional donations are also accepted through Catholic Education Arizona's charitable division, Changing Lives with Legacy. This division accepts planned and direct gifts that fund scholarships as well. Accepted gifts include cash, bequests, IRA charitable rollovers, stock and bond gifts, donor-advised fund grants, and more.

Donors continue to support Catholic Education Arizona because of the results:

99% graduation rate

96% matriculation to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

Thousands of hours of community service performed annually

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships for families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, CEA has raised more than $383 million and awarded 161,000 scholarships, changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits and traditional donations. To learn more, visit www.ceaz.org or call (602) 218-6542.

