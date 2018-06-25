Three Ways to Save with Ductless Air Conditioning Systems

"With summer here, most homeowners are looking for ways to stay comfortable but save money on their energy bill," said Tommy Webber, owner of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "Many residents don't know that 25 to 30 percent of their energy is lost to leaky existing ductwork. Ductless mini-split cooling systems are effective methods of cooling that can save homeowners tremendous amounts of money when upgrading an air conditioner or adding on to the home."

T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric offers the following three ways in which switching to ductless air conditioning systems will result in savings:

No ductwork. Traditional, forced-air systems utilize extensive ductwork to distribute the air throughout the home. Over time, the ductwork in a home can develop cracks and leaks, which leads to loss of air, a harder working and less efficient system, and a higher monthly energy bill. Ductwork also needs to be regularly cleaned to eliminate buildups of dust, dander and potentially mold and mildew. Ductless systems conveniently eliminate these issues. Zoned, or selective cooling. A ductless mini-split cooling system allows for room-by-room climate control. Only cooling occupied rooms versus an entire house can save a tremendous amount of energy. This also enables personalized cooling if one individual in the family prefers a different temperature for their bedroom, for example. Potential rebates available. Due the increased efficiency and lower energy consumption of these systems, there are often rebates available through local and state energy programs like Central Hudson and Con Edison. Homeowners can save on the initial install and then enjoy monthly savings on their energy bill with the more efficient system in place.

"Not only can homeowners save on their energy bills with ductless systems, but the units also help homeowners updating historical homes or that are in the processing of adding on new rooms," Webber said. "Many older homes in Hudson Valley simply don't have the room for ductwork, and total renovation can be extremely expensive. Homeowners can also save with ductless when adding on a room or finishing a basement, as the systems eliminate the need to add more ductwork."

To learn more about ductless mini-split cooling systems and find out if they're right for your home, please call 845-288-2777 or visit www.twebber.com.

About T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family owned and operated home services company serving the Hudson Valley area, including Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Orange, Ulster and Rockland counties. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, T.Webber has been the company of choice for residential service, repair and installation for nearly 30 years. Tom Webber founded the company in 1989 with the vision to exceed customer expectations and provide exceptional service with integrity, competence and objectivity with every service call. The company slogan, "We keep your home running right," is the T.Webber commitment to deliver exceptional turnkey home solutions to Hudson Valley homeowners. T.Webber provides timely, same-day service for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, well system, water quality, bathroom remodeling, and sewer and septic repairs. For more information, call 1-845-288-2777 or visit http://twebber.com/.

