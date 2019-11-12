Three Weeks Until GivingTuesday: The World's Global Celebration of Generosity Returns on December 3

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth year of the global social movement, GivingTuesday , will be celebrated in just three weeks, on December 3, 2019. People across the world will demonstrate their generosity in many ways by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy in support of the organizations, communities, and causes they care about.

After its recent spinout from the 92nd Street Y, where GivingTuesday was born, the organization is newly independent, under the leadership of its co-founder and CEO, Asha Curran. In the lead up to and on December 3, GivingTuesday leadership will be available to discuss how people can get involved, the global movement's impact over the years, and how people and organizations are using generosity year-round to build a better world and make a difference in the lives of others.

GivingTuesday 2019 will also feature the following initiatives:

#GivingTuesdayKids , led by a team of young changemakers who are rallying kids and young people all over the world to do after-school service projects in an epic moment of generosity .

, led by a team of young who are rallying kids and young people all over the world to do after-school service projects in an epic moment of generosity #GivingTuesdayMilitary , led by three military spouses who are challenging military service members, families, and veterans to engage with their communities and complete one million acts of kindness on December 3 .

, led by three military spouses who are challenging military service members, families, and veterans to engage with their communities and complete one million acts of kindness on . #LatinosGive , a campaign spearheaded by Hispanics in Philanthropy to celebrate and drive resources to Latinx-led and Latinx-serving organizations on GivingTuesday.

, a campaign spearheaded by to celebrate and drive resources to Latinx-led and Latinx-serving organizations on GivingTuesday. #MuslimsGive on LaunchGood, a campaign to support Muslim-led crowdfunding campaigns.

on LaunchGood, a campaign to support Muslim-led crowdfunding campaigns. 200 GivingTuesday community campaigns around the United States , from Hawaii to Maine , Illinois to Texas .

around , from to , to . 60 GivingTuesday country movements , from South Africa to Germany , Taiwan to Argentina .

WHAT: GivingTuesday 2019

WHO: GivingTuesday leaders are available for interviews, including:

Asha Curran , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, GivingTuesday

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, GivingTuesday Jamie McDonald , Chief Strategy Officer, GivingTuesday

, Chief Strategy Officer, GivingTuesday Woodrow Rosenbaum , Data and Insights Lead, GivingTuesday

Data and Insights Lead, GivingTuesday Dan Schulman , Chief Executive Officer, PayPal

Chief Executive Officer, PayPal Allison Johnson , Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, PayPal

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, PayPal GivingTuesday country leaders, including: JP Vergueiro, GivingTuesday Brazil; Masha Chertok , GivingTuesday Russia; Malou Morgan , GivingTuesday Barbados; and Z.J. Jallah, GivingTuesday Liberia

including: JP Vergueiro, GivingTuesday Brazil; , GivingTuesday Russia; , GivingTuesday Barbados; and Z.J. Jallah, GivingTuesday Liberia GivingTuesday community leaders , including: Jahmal Cole , #BePartOfTheLight ( Chicago ); Jennifer Sampson , GivingTuesdayDFW; Raven Britt , GiveLoveKzoo (Kalamazoo); Pam Turos , GivingTuesdayCleveland; Chips DaMate, GivingTuesdayHawaii; and Yvette Collard , #RaiseUpShiawassee

, including: , #BePartOfTheLight ( ); , GivingTuesdayDFW; , GiveLoveKzoo (Kalamazoo); , GivingTuesdayCleveland; Chips DaMate, GivingTuesdayHawaii; and , #RaiseUpShiawassee Khloe Thompson , #GivingTuesdayKids leader and Founder of Khloe Kares

#GivingTuesdayKids leader and Founder of Jessica Manfre , #GivingTuesdayMilitary leader and Coast Guard Spouse of the year

#GivingTuesdayMilitary leader and Coast Guard Spouse of the year Junueth Mejia Martell, #LatinosGive leader and Program Manager, Hispanics in Philanthropy

#LatinosGive leader and Program Manager, GivingTuesday Board Members, including: Hilary Pennington , Executive Vice President for Programs, Ford Foundation; Amanda Nguyen , Founder of Rise and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee; and Robert Reich , author of Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better

WHEN: December 3, 2019 and year-round

WHERE: Globally and at GivingTuesday Headquarters, graciously hosted by PayPal at its New York City Offices.

To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact: media@givingtuesday.org . For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates. Logos and additional resources can be found on GivingTuesday.org.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of generosity, please visit:

