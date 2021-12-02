Three Wells, The World's Largest Cannabis & CBD Site for 50+, Launches New Online Store

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of providing trusted cannabis and CBD information from medical professionals and trusted sources, Three Wells today announced the launch of the world's largest cannabis and CBD store dedicated to adults 50+.

With over 1000 trusted products to choose from, Three Wells makes it easy to shop online for cannabis products by how you want to feel, ways to use, brands and what's available in your area. Plus, you can now have your products delivered to your door or you can choose in-store or curbside pick-up from your local dispensary—safely and discreetly.

Three Wells takes the guesswork out of finding the products and information you need to get the most out of cannabis.

"Whether we want to admit it or not, once we reach our 40's, most of us begin to feel the effects of aging, which affects the quality of life we enjoyed in our younger years. Until today it has been unnecessarily hard to find trusted products. Three Wells now makes it easier for mature consumers to get the products they need from a source they can trust."

Gregg Apirian CEO and Co-founder.

Like its name implies, the company's goal is to enable older Americans to be well, live well and do well through the intelligent use of cannabis. Co-founders Gregg and Jason started the company to provide trustworthy products and information to people like them looking to address medical issues with natural products like cannabis. With the addition of the new Three Wells store the company feels they are taking a big leap forward in helping people across the US to overcome issues that are holding them back from getting the most out of life.

"We are taking care of Americans that need us the most—those over 50—by cutting through all of the BS and making it easy to get access to ways of naturally getting back to the quality of life we all deserve." says Jason Turner CMO and Co-founder.

The new store is available December 1, 2021

About Three Wells

Three Wells is the world's largest website and store dedicated to enabling mature cannabis consumers to be well, live well and do well through the intelligent use of CBD and cannabis. The company makes it easy to get the products and information you need to make the right decisions for your personal needs. All of this in a single website curated by a team of mature adults and certified professionals. Visit www.threewells.co .

