Three Westmount Partners Named to 2023 Leaders of Influence List

"This is the second year in a row that three Westmount professionals have been selected for this list of the most influential wealth managers in Los Angeles," says Sean Cauvel, CFP®, Managing Partner at Westmount. "Their expertise, leadership, and dedication to their clients make them highly qualified for this recognition, and we're immensely proud of their achievements."

Those selected for inclusion were nominated by their peers and reviewed by the Los Angeles Business Journal's editorial department. Selections were made based on nominees' professional achievements, community leadership, and other notable accomplishments.

Jim Berliner is the co-founder and chairman of Westmount. He has previously been recognized by leading publications like Barron's and Worth in their annual lists of the nation's top advisors. He is also a longtime board member of the California Community Foundation, where he has served as Board Chair and Investment Committee Chair, and currently serves as Board Chair Emeritus.

Mike Amash, President, has played a crucial role in facilitating Westmount's transformation from a small independent advisor into one of Los Angeles' pre-eminent advisory firms. As President, Mike has instituted a number of initiatives to further enhance client service and retention, resulting in a 99% client retention rate in 2022 despite an otherwise challenging market environment.

Since joining Westmount in 2011, Mike Cannone has established himself as a leader both inside and outside the firm, guiding the firm's business development strategy and serving on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles. He has also played a key role in hiring additional team members, expanding the firm's sales and marketing efforts, and broadening its geographic footprint.

