THREE WORLD TITLES, NOW THREE LAUREUS AWARDS FOR SNOWBOARD CHAMPION CHLOE KIM

At the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards, Kim wins a third Action Sportsperson of the Year Award and Nadia Comăneci receives Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award at sport's most prestigious honours

MADRID, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year in which she won a third world championship and a record eighth X Games gold medal, Chloe Kim has won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award for the third time in her glittering career. At a globally-broadcast ceremony hosted by Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu in Madrid, Spain, Kim was one of the big winners on a night that saw tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, plus US Masters champion Rory McIlroy honored.

Winners of Laureus World Sports Awards Announced

The 27th annual Laureus Awards also recognised the 50th anniversary of a shining moment in Olympic history as Nadia Comăneci received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Comăneci was 14 at the 1976 Games in Montreal when she was awarded the first Perfect 10 in the history of Olympic gymnastics on her way to the first three of her five golds.

Chloe Kim said: "I want to thank the Laureus Academy for this great honor. I can't believe I'm taking home my third Laureus Action Sportsperson of the Year Award. Thank you so much, this is such a huge honor. I want to thank my friends and my family and everyone that supported me along this crazy journey. What a way to end the season."

Voted for by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy – all former champions from across sport – the Laureus is the ultimate peer-recognised honour in world sport. The red-carpet event attracted stars from across sport and entertainment and was watched and followed on television and social media by fans globally.

The full list of Winners is:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory McIlroy

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim

Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci

SOURCE Laureus