TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 -- Continuing its reputation as the world's best hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal surgery, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery celebrated its third birthday January 03, 2025 with record numbers of patients. Since launching three years ago, the hospital's endocrine surgeons have cared for over 25,000 patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 90 countries, cementing its status as the highest-volume hospital for endocrine surgery worldwide, and 5 times more than any other US hospital.

Unparalleled Patient Reach and Surgical Volume

Since its inception, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has experienced unprecedented patient demand and remarkable growth, more than doubling its operative case load in less than three years—a feat that is extremely rare for any hospital or surgical group. This demand stems not only from the hospital's reputation for surgical excellence but also from its highly specialized, patient-centric approach by the hospital's highly focused thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgeons. Patients from across the globe are drawn by the hospital's outstanding surgical outcomes and cutting-edge techniques combined with individualized care and swift scheduling.

"Our growth and patient volume speak to a unique combination of surgical excellence and innovation which has set the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery apart as a global leader," said Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center and visionary behind the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. Known as one of the best parathyroid surgeons in the world, Dr. Norman's leadership has shaped a facility that sets the standard for endocrine care.

"Thyroid surgery demands precision, and experience is paramount," said Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center. "Studies clearly show that high-volume surgeons achieve significantly better outcomes and fewer complications, which translates into real benefits for our patients." Recognized as some of the world's best thyroid surgeons, Dr. Clayman's team consistently achieves minimally invasive procedures with shorter anesthesia times, faster recovery, and quicker returns to daily life—giving patients peace of mind that they are in the best hands.

Excellence in Surgical Outcomes and Specialized Endocrine Surgery

The hospital's unique structure unites three of the most respected endocrine surgical centers, each dedicated to treating a different gland: the Norman Parathyroid Center focuses on parathyroid disease, the Clayman Thyroid Center specializes in thyroid surgery and thyroid cancer surgery, and the Carling Adrenal Center leads in adrenal surgery. With a surgical team that includes the best endocrine surgeons, this specialized approach enables the hospital to handle complex cases with efficiency, precision, and a deep commitment to reducing patient wait times and ensuring positive outcomes.

"I often meet patients who have suffered for years with misdiagnoses or ineffective treatments before finding their way here," said Dr. Tobias Carling, founder of the Carling Adrenal Center. Known as one of the best adrenal surgeons globally and by far the highest volume adrenal surgeon, Dr. Carling has pioneered minimally invasive procedures, including the unique mini back scope adrenalectomy, which uses small incisions in the back rather than opening the abdomen. "Through focused, minimally invasive procedures, we can effectively treat adrenal conditions, offering safer surgeries with fewer complications and faster recoveries. It's rewarding to see these patients finally experience relief and a return to a full, healthy life."

A Vision for the Future

One of the most frequent comments from patients at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is that they wish every medical appointment could mirror their experience here. They appreciate the streamlined, specialized care, where they aren't grouped with other sick patients but receive individualized attention from a team deeply familiar with their unique conditions. Patients are welcomed by nurses and staff who are specifically trained in thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal issues, enhancing the level of support and comfort.

This patient-centered model reflects a growing trend in healthcare, one that prioritizes specialized, efficient care tailored to each patient's needs—a shift that ultimately benefits the patient by focusing resources on their condition.

A recent patient reflected on this experience, saying, "On the morning of my surgery, I was chatting with folks in the lobby and met people from South Africa, France, the Bahamas, Idaho, Tennessee, and California. I couldn't believe it! I am from Florida and could not believe my luck to have this hospital in my backyard, when so many people travel from so far away for this level of care."

As it celebrates this milestone, the hospital looks forward to further advancing endocrine surgery. Plans for 2025 include expansion and the addition of new operating rooms, the launch of a new research department dedicated to streamlined clinical trials, and increased accessibility to consultations for patients around the world. As Dr. Norman emphasized, "With every new year, we set out to improve, innovate, and make specialized endocrine surgery available to anyone who needs it. Our mission extends beyond providing care; it's about redefining what patients can expect from surgery and giving them the highest level of confidence in their care team."

About the Norman Parathyroid Center

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery:

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, established in January 2022, is the world's largest endocrine surgery practice, encompassing the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center. Committed to advancing the field of endocrine surgery and providing world-class care, the hospital has surpassed 20,000 new patient consults within just two years of its inception. Patients from 98 countries and all 50 states have sought the expertise of the hospital's renowned specialists.

