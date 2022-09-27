Three Years in a Row: MonetizeMore Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail

For the third consecutive year, MonetizeMore earned a spot on The Globe and Mail list of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore, a leading monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business. The report ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth, and MonetizeMore earned its spot (rank No.144 of 430 companies) with a three-year growth rate of 321%.

"MonetizeMore is proud to be recognized by The Globe and Mail for three consecutive years. It has been a challenging time for the advertising ecosystem due to the looming recession. With the added responsibility to empower publishers, we are committed to helping them navigate the murky waters and align with their long-term revenue goals," says Kean Graham, CEO and Founder of MonetizeMore.

The complete list of 2022 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine, available at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

MonetizeMore is a Google Certified Publishing Partner and Prebid Member that strives to empower ad-monetized publishers through their ad tech platform, PubGuru. The company also dedicates itself to providing valuable resources through PubGuru University for those who want to master their ad ops skills.

Thanks to these prominent industry partnerships, in-house technology innovations, and a team of over 270+ ad tech experts, MonetizeMore has helped accelerate the revenue growth for over 1,000 publishers worldwide, including Upworthy, Lifehack, Bored Panda and Unico Studio. The company is now providing advance payment solutions to publishers, giving them the freedom to receive payments up to 30% faster. "This is an excellent opportunity for our publisher partners to have more control over their finances, and re-invest in their businesses to accelerate their growth," explains Graham.

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher, and CEO of The Globe and Mail.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with 270+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ websites and app developers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through our comprehensive and AI-powered platform PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

For more information, visit: www.monetizemore.com

