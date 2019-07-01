Three Years into Sobriety, US Army Veteran Wins City's "Best Yoga Instructor"

MISSOULA, Mont., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Army veteran (Operation Iraqi Freedom) Nick Gonzalez of Yoga With Nick G recognized as Missoula's top yoga instructor in the annual "Best Of Missoula" issue by The Missoulian. Chosen through a city-wide community voting process, the "Best of Missoula" awards are a much-anticipated hotlist of the area's best and brightest in every industry, from food and dining to health and wellness. This year, Nick Gonzalez will join in the publicly held winners' celebration on July 11th at Downtown Tonight in Caras Park.

A relative newcomer to the yoga industry, trained just last fall in both flow yoga and hot 26&2 at Evolation Yoga in Santa Barbara, California, Nick quickly gained notoriety for his commitment to quality practice and his down-to-earth approach. "Yoga is for everyone," he explains of his philosophy. "There's this stigma about the practice, especially among the men I know, that 'it's just for women' or 'it's not a real workout.' I used to think that, too. But I've found unbelievable physical and mental healing through my personal experience with yoga, and now I want absolutely everybody - men and women alike - to experience it, too."

Nick received the news of his recognition as "Best Yoga Instructor" with some degree of shock, as his past would color him an unlikely candidate for such an honor. More than a decade ago, Nick returned home from military service and found himself in a years-long battle with alcohol addiction and the physical fallout of his time overseas. Through a combination of focused counseling and yoga, he regained the mental strength to walk away from his addiction in 2016. "People have the wrong idea about addiction," he says, "It's not really something you get over and are done with - it's a lifelong battle. Yoga helps to keep me in the fight."

Now, Nick speaks openly and honestly about his challenges to anyone willing to listen, hoping he can provide a bit of encouragement and an example for others to follow. Dedicated to sharing the healing power of yoga with anyone and everyone, he volunteers monthly at the local prison and juvenile detention center, in addition to teaching at various studios and gyms. His experience empowers him to bring a unique perspective to the practice and now, just 6 months into his journey as an instructor, he is overcome with gratitude for the recognition he has received. Join Nick Gonzalez at the July 11th Downtown Tonight celebration of The Missoulian's "Best Of Missoula" winners. Find upcoming classes and learn more about Nick's philosophy at YogaWithNickG.com .



About Nick Gonzalez

Nick Gonzalez earned his instructor certificate in both hot 26&2 and flow yoga from Evolation Yoga in Santa Barbara, California. With a unique philosophy rooted in his past experience with addiction and his personal healing journey, he is honored to serve as an instructor at various studios, gyms, and public facilities in Missoula, Montana.

