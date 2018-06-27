ThreeMain Hosts Boston Beach Cleanup with Rozalia Project

WHO: ThreeMain invites conscious consumers that want to protect our environment and oceans from pollution to join the cleanup and bring along friends, family and co-workers. This family-friendly event features a full morning of fun, educational activities. To attend, please register here.

WHAT: ThreeMain and the Rozalia Project will welcome attendees and introduce them to marine debris education. Teams will be organized for the cleanup and have their recycling knowledge tested, as well as compete for how much ocean-bound waste they can clean-up within an hour. After the cleanup, Rozalia will facilitate a group discussion, followed by lunch. Participants will enjoy complimentary refreshments and mingle with fellow ocean-lovers.

WHEN: Thursday, July 12th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: DCR Mother's Rest at Carson Beach Boston, MA

125 William J. Day Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125

"ThreeMain donates three percent of all its sales to the Rozalia Project, a non-profit that shares our belief that our oceans are a vital, thriving shared resource that need protecting," said Joe Budzienski, CEO of ThreeMain. "ThreeMain was founded on the principle that we must reduce plastic usage and work towards protecting our oceans. We're excited to organize this cleanup and develop a community that shares these

important values."

About ThreeMain

ThreeMain, LLC® delivers home cleaning products that protect your health and home, while saving our oceans, right to your door. Formed in 2017, the company was born out of the philosophy that it is critical to protect our most vulnerable assets—our health and our planet. ThreeMain delivers products made with simple ingredients, yet are more effective than other green cleaning solutions. The innovative company is transforming the cleaning products industry by providing members with a refill model that dramatically reduces plastic usage. ThreeMain also contributes three percent of its annual sales to the Rozalia Project, in an effort to clean up our oceans. Follow @ThreeMain on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

