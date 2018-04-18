ThreePeat! FX Design Group wins the Newscast Studio Set of the Year Fan Vote for the 3rd straight year

The set for WCTV is a clean, modern design with large video walls for storytelling. Incorporated into the set is brushed metal with blue and white accents and color-changing LED elements giving the set a high-tech look.

The highlight of the set is the expansive 18 monitor videowall for sweeping live views and graphics behind the anchor desk. The Videowall was integrated into the set by Digital Video Group, a longtime partner of FX.

Alex Martin, CEO of DVG on working with FX, "They are a creative Force in the Broadcast Design industry, always pushing the boundaries and bringing new ideas for us to integrate, it's always a pleasure to work with FX".

The anchor desk can roll out of the way making the video array perfect for interviews, stand-ups, and live performances.

Adjacent to the main anchor area is an additional multi-purpose area. Three large, vertical monitors backed by color-changing LED walls make this area a perfect position for interviews, social media stories as well as sports and general reporting.

The large weather area is packed with technology including a fully-functional weather pod with color-changing LEDs and an 80" monitor directly behind which provides the meteorologist with everything needed to explain the day's weather. Additional workstations are incorporated behind the weather pod.

Multiple monitors on the back walls display extensive amounts of information and are particularly useful in breaking weather situations. Back-lit elements can convey information about the weather at a glance.

Another unique feature of the set is the contemporary, full-sized kitchen. The fully functional kitchen has all the appliances you would expect in a high-end kitchen: refrigerator, ovens, cook-top as well as a working sink and ample storage. A large island with cook-top and large counter-top is the main presentation area. Several large monitors provide opportunities for branding and graphics.

Overall the design is a modern, high-tech set with big video, providing several flexible and compelling story-telling venues.

FX and DVG will be showcasing their award-winning design collaboration this week at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas in Central Hall booth C1112.

Here are two quotes from WCTV-TV regarding FX Design Group and the set that was created for them that won Studio Set of the Year:

"Being the market's dominant, legacy station, our viewers consider us family, as do our clients. They freely tell us what they think and we continue to hear it time and time again, how impressed they are with WCTV's new home. They truly seem to feel as excited as we are."

- Heather Peeples, General Manager, WCTV-TV

"Mack, Sarah and the team were great to work with, and were true collaborators on the project. Not only do we call them colleagues, we consider them friends."

- Jeff Schlesser, News Director, WCTV-TV

