ThreeV and RTS Launch Vision, a Managed Agentic AI Inspection Offering for US Electric Utilities

Certified Journeyman Linemen, the Vision Inspect platform, and AI model training, for utilities executing regulatory inspection programs.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeV Technologies Inc (ThreeV) and Reliability Transformation Solutions (RTS) today launched ThreeV Vision, a managed inspection offering for US electric utilities. Vision combines senior Certified Journeyman Linemen from RTS and the Vision inspection software platform from ThreeV with AI model training and inspections setting up a utility AI program in a single offering.

The offering targets US utilities operating under regulator mandated inspection programs, including rural electric cooperatives borrowing under USDA Rural Utilities Service Part 1730 Subpart B, investor-owned utilities executing Wildfire Mitigation Plans and System Resiliency Plans, and public power authorities filing storm hardening commitments. Customers can begin with a bounded special project on a single circuit or area, or contract for a routine inspection program covering a larger portion of their service territory.

Vision solves multiple problems for Utilities

US electric utilities spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year on asset inspections and remediation decisions required by state and federal regulators. The work is expensive, the senior Qualified Electrical Worker (QEW) workforce is constrained and aging out, and the inspection findings often land in PDFs and excel spreadsheets that the rest of the utility cannot easily use. Utilities that try to go straight to AI with SaaS solutions face expensive data collection and curation efforts, model training, and can get trapped in pilots.

Vision addresses all three problems in one offering. First, utilities gain access to senior journeyman linemen workforce capacity to get inspections they need to get done and meet operations and maintenance goals and regulatory requirements. By doing these inspections ThreeV builds ground truth for specific inspection types and use cases, enabling the use of AI in any future inspection cycles and dramatically reducing costs. This removes the hurdle of specialized data collection and a separate disconnected data science training allowing customers to set their own course while obtaining immediate business value as they start their AI journey. All inspections are made available in the ThreeV Vision platform or within the GIS system of the utility.

"Our utility customers want to start using AI in inspections and decision making, but too often the AI enabled inspection becomes a multi-year side project not delivering immediate value to the business. Vision gives utilities expert grade inspections today and a structural cost reduction in subsequent cycles. RTS brings the senior workforce and decades of domain expertise. ThreeV brings the platform and the AI. Customers get one accountable team delivering value in weeks not years. It's humans and agents working together to serve our customers."

Eren Aksu, Chief Executive Officer, ThreeV

"Our highly trained QEW's and IBEW journeyman Linemen do work that matters. The utilities we serve need expert inspections that hold up under regulatory review and can't waste money on AI pilots that might not work 6 months from now. Vision lets us deliver that expertise to more utilities through one channel, with a platform and AI training that makes the work and efficiency gains last beyond a single engagement. The customers we are talking to want this combination, not the pieces sold separately."

Ian Hatfield, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RTS

The most cost-efficient path to an effective AI Inspection Program

Customers can use their existing capture program (drone, helicopter, ground based, thermal, or hybrid) or work with RTS/ThreeV to collect new data. Inspection data flows into the Vision Inspect platform, where RTS QEW's or Journeymen linemen review every asset, classify defects, score condition, assess reliability and attach photo evidence. Findings surface in the customer's GIS or are accessible via the Vision platform or APIs.

RTS senior certified journeyman linemen perform the bulk of the inspection work and audit defensible records meet the customer's regulatory framework from day one. Every inspection completed and documented adds to "ground truth" allowing ThreeV to train computer vision and agentic inspection models on the customer's specific assets in the background. In subsequent inspection cycles the agentic system handles the majority of the workload and routine portion of inspections at materially lower cost, with our RTS Journeymen linemen retained for quality assurance, spot checking all relevant findings and any key insights that require senior judgment. The outcome is utilities enable AI inspection programs as a cost efficient side effect of conducting business as usual inspections.

About ThreeV

ThreeV builds AI infrastructure for electric utility operations. The company's product line also includes Validate, a compliance platform for utilities executing regulator filed mitigation and resiliency plans. ThreeV is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

More at https://www.threev.ai

About RTS

Reliability Transformation Solutions (RTS) is a Qualified Electrical Worker certified inspection services firm serving US electric utilities. RTS provides senior expert level distribution and transmission inspection workforce, ground based and aerial capture services, and field operations management. The firm was founded by Ian Hatfield, a QEW with deep industry credibility on grid reliability and inspection workmanship standards.

More at https://reliabilitytransformationsolutions.com

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SOURCE ThreeV Technologies Inc.