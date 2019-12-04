Threshold 360 and Simpleview Announce Strategic Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview, the global destination marketing industry's leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation, and mobile technologies, and Threshold 360, a leading platform for 360 virtual tour creation & delivery in the Hospitality & Tourism industries, today announced a new partnership to simplify delivery and integration of 360 content for Simpleview customers.

Thanks to the partnership, Simpleview customers will be able to - for no charge - seamlessly integrate Threshold 360 virtual tours into their websites and marketing pipeline using the Simpleview Content Management System. Subsequent phases of the partnership will involve deeper embedding of the Threshold 360 platform functionality into the core Simpleview product.

"Virtual tours play an integral role in visitors' experiences with a destination long before they ever visit it," said Ryan George, CEO at Simpleview. "The seamless integration of Threshold 360's offerings with our CMS will ensure destination brands can leverage this increasingly influential customer touchpoint for their web properties."

"With Simpleview, we share the important mission of providing destinations with the technology that they need to support their local tourism economies and attract more visitors," said Daniel Kraus, CEO of Threshold 360. "Together, Simpleview and Threshold 360 bring together a complete suite of services that allow destinations to streamline their websites as well as enhance their digital presence with 360° virtual tours."

Destinations such as Visit Austin are already using Simpleview and Threshold 360 today to deliver 360 Virtual Tours on their websites.

"The integration between Simpleview's and Threshold 360's platform enables us to showcase the best of our destination with rich 360 experiences of our partners," said Julie Chase, Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Austin. "By connecting two best-in-class software platforms we are able to more efficiently promote our destination online."

About Simpleview:

Simpleview is the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation and mobile technologies for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The company employs 325+ staff and works with 900+ travel, tourism and convention marketing customers on six continents, from towns of less than 30,000 to world capitals, including Los Angeles, New York and 14 more of the top 20 U.S. meetings destinations, Dubai, East Sweden, Guadalajara, Melbourne, Prague, Reykjavik, South Africa and the countries of Malaysia, Norway and Scotland. For more information about Simpleview, visit www.simpleviewinc.com.

About Threshold 360:

Threshold 360 is changing the way the world discovers. As a leading platform for 360 virtual tour creation & delivery in Hospitality & Tourism, Threshold helps Hotels and Destination Marketing organizations of all sizes significantly increase their digital engagement and conversions by bringing destinations to life online, and allowing visitors to digitally "step inside" locations. The Threshold Platform is used by over 100 major hotel chains and Destination Marketing Organizations globally and has proven to increase overall bookings and engagement for customers by over 20%. The Threshold core library contains over 130,000 locations in 19 countries and receives millions of engagements daily. For further information on Threshold360, please visit www.threshold360.com.

