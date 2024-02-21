Threshold Care Announces New WiFi Motion Sensing Solution for Simple Caregiver Awareness

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold Care, Inc., a company dedicated to empowering caregivers with insights that help them care for their aging loved ones, today announced the availability of its first product, the Motion Wifi Sensing Plug, for limited pre-order. Motion is a non-invasive Wifi sensing smart plug that provides real-time motion insights to caregivers and family members, without requiring any cameras or wearables.

Meet Motion by Threshold Care, the non-invasive wifi motion sensor that alerts you when something seems wrong in your loved one's home. No hidden costs and no monthly fees.

"We know that most people over the age of 65 want to age in their home, and their loved ones want to know if they are okay" said Jacob Loader, Managing Director and co-founder of Threshold Care. "The Motion WiFi Sensing Plug is a simple, easy to use solution that provides families with the ability to see at any time if things are okay - and also know when to check in - without requiring any behavior change from their loved one."

The Motion Wifi Sensing Plug works by using a network of three, smart plug sensors placed in outlets throughout the home to monitor motion. Once connected to WiFi, these sensors measure disruption in WiFi signal as a way to anonymously detect motion, without image/video capture. Once installed, the devices will begin to learn motion patterns and send notifications to caregivers through the Threshold Care App if a pattern is broken. This could mean reporting when motion is detected at an unusual time or if there is no motion when there usually should be.

Threshold Care does not require any monthly subscription fees or for the individual being monitored to wear any devices. This makes it an accessible and privacy-conscious solution for older adults who want to maintain their independence.

Threshold Care's Motion Wifi Sensing Plug is available for a special discounted price of $49.99 (originally $59.99) for a three sensor starter pack. Those who pre-order can expect shipments to begin in spring 2024. For more information and to pre-order, please visit https://threshold.care/products/pre-order.

About Threshold Care, Inc.

Threshold Care, Inc. is a generational care company helping families navigate the "thresholds of aging" by providing non-invasive monitoring devices that let concerned caregivers know their loved one is okay through an easy to use app. Our real-time monitoring and long-term insights provide helpful awareness to caregivers and a platform for discovering and engaging with goods and services that seek to support diverse care pathways.

