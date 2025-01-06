Threshold Care's Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug Recognized as CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold Care is proud to announce that its Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug has been named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree, highlighting its excellence in design and engineering within the consumer technology sector.

The Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug offers caregivers a non-invasive solution to monitor the well-being of seniors and loved ones. Utilizing advanced Wi-Fi sensing technology, the device detects motion by measuring disruptions in Wi-Fi signals, eliminating the need for cameras or wearable devices. This ensures privacy while providing real-time insights into daily activities.

Key features of the Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug include:

Non-Invasive Monitoring : Detects movement without the use of cameras, preserving individual privacy.

: Detects movement without the use of cameras, preserving individual privacy. Easy Installation : Simply plug into any standard outlet; no additional hardware or subscriptions required.

: Simply plug into any standard outlet; no additional hardware or subscriptions required. Comprehensive Coverage: Deploy a three-plug starter pack and create a motion zone of up to 1500 square feet.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Consumer Technology Association," said Jacob Loader, CEO at Threshold Care. "Our Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug represents a significant advancement in caregiving technology, offering families peace of mind through non-invasive and effective monitoring."

Threshold Care is also excited to announce the upcoming beta testing of its "Circle of Care" feature. This new capability will allow for seamless coordination of care, enabling caregivers to easily share insights and maintain continuity of care across family members and trusted parties. By integrating the "Circle of Care" into its platform, Threshold Care aims to strengthen connections and improve outcomes for those in need of monitoring and assistance.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, received over 3,400 submissions this year, marking a record number of entries. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world's premier technology event, which takes place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information about the Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug and other innovative solutions from Threshold Care, please visit https://threshold.care/ .

About Threshold Care

Threshold Care is dedicated to developing innovative, user-friendly technologies that enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families. By focusing on privacy, ease of use, and reliability, Threshold Care aims to provide solutions that empower caregivers and support independent living.

