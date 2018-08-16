Threshold/Carve Named among the Nation's Top Companies with No. 1158 Ranking on the 2018 Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Wednesday (Aug. 15) that Threshold/Carve is No. 1158 on the magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

This recognition adds to the firm being awarded the fifth-fastest growing company by the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards in 2017 and places Threshold/Carve among some of the nation's most well-known and successful companies. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This is a high point for our company and recognition of all of the hard work that our team has put into making Threshold/Carve one of the leading marketing firms in North America," said Billy Wilkinson, chief executive officer at Threshold/Carve. "More importantly, honors like the Inc. 5000 demonstrate how our emphasis on driving results for our clients is paying off. We look forward to continued growth and success in the coming years and thank our clients and partners who continue to support us."

Threshold/Carve's growth has been fueled by successful lease-driving campaigns in the student housing, conventional multifamily, senior housing and other real estate markets, Wilkinson said. These campaigns have taken advantage of the firm's brilliant creative and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. More than 300 properties in North America, representing many hundreds of thousands of beds, now rely on Threshold/Carve's digital marketing to drive leases.

The company has seen phenomenal growth in recent years. Last fall, Threshold/Carve was named No. 5 among companies with revenue from $500,000 to $9,999,999 on the Austin Business Journal's annual Fast 50 list. Last year also saw the firm—originally known as Threshold—make its first foray into Canada's real estate market when it completed an acquisition of Carve Integrated Branding in Ontario, Canada.

Like Threshold/Carve, the other companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets and show phenomenal growth. In fact, the 2018 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. Companies on the list represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 17-19 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort.

Threshold/Carve is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Austin, TX, and Waterloo, ON, connecting buyers, renters, and investors with their future communities. Our integrated approach to branding and digital marketing drives tangible results for our over 60+ clients and their communities in North America. Visit our website at http://www.thresholdcarve.com to learn more.

