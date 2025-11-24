Thrifty Traveler offers 50% discount on a year of cheap flight alerts with Black Friday sale

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrifty Traveler , a leading flight deal and travel news website, today unveiled the biggest sale of the year on its Thrifty Traveler Premium flight deal service for Black Friday, offering first-time subscribers 50% off their first full year of alerts for cheap airfare and points deals.

From dirt-cheap cash fares to ultra-rare award availability to fly first and business class with points and miles, Thrifty Traveler Premium finds and sends the best flight deals straight to members' inboxes daily. This 50% discount makes the savings even bigger.

That brings the normal, $99.99 annual subscription price down to just $49.99 for the first year of flight alerts and just $74.99 for a full year of flight and hotel deals with a Premium+ bundle! This special introductory pricing is good for the first year of membership only and is not available to current subscribers.

This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

"Airlines, hotels, and travel companies are coming out of the woodwork with Black Friday sales and discounts. But our Premium service can get travelers a full year of even cheaper airfare and hotel deals delivered straight to their inbox … for half the usual cost on Black Friday," Thrifty Traveler Founder and CEO Jared Kamrowski said.

Thrifty Traveler Premium finds deals from over 200 airports in the U.S. and Canada - more than any other service. Members can tailor their alerts to get deals only from their home airport, all 200-plus cities, or anything in between. In addition to getting alerts via email, members can log into their online hub and see all their deals and even opt in for instant text alerts for mistake fares and the rarest "Unicorn" deals.

And members are getting better deals than ever. In the last month alone, Thrifty Traveler has sent subscribers more than 100 flight deal alerts, including:

Dirt-cheap economy fares like Las Vegas (LAS) from $57 roundtrip, Italy for as low as $347 and Tokyo from just $377 roundtrip

More than 40 award deals with step-by-step instructions to help members redeem their points and miles, like a Delta SkyMiles deal to Cancún or Cabo under 8,000 SkyMiles, record-low pricing to Europe as low as just 19,000 SkyMiles roundtrip, and deeply discounted American Airlines flights to New Zealand for just 50,000 AAdvantage miles

Incredibly rare Qatar Qsuites award space bookable from 54,000 points each way and a trio of American Airlines business class deals to Australia and New Zealand, including the airline's new Flagship suites

A business class mistake fare to London next year from $1,281 roundtrip - a third the normal price!

While Thrifty Traveler is best known for flight deals, it's helping members save on lodging, too. Subscribers who opt into a Premium+ bundle also receive hotel deals at top-rated luxury properties as well as deeply discounted paid stays. A few recent gems include the notoriously hard-to-book Alila Ventana Big Sur bookable next year with Hyatt points and the new Waldorf Astoria in Helsinki from just $350 a night.

For more details on the sale including terms and conditions, visit Thrifty Traveler's website

About Thrifty Traveler

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thrifty Traveler is a leading travel and flight deal website that sends hundreds of thousands of travelers cheap airfare alerts as well as points and miles deals every day while also covering the ins and outs of the airline and travel industries. More than 1.1 million travelers rely on Thrifty Traveler for flight deals, travel tips, advanced guides to redeeming credit card points and airline miles, and expert industry analysis.

