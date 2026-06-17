Thrifty Traveler unveils upgraded online dashboard to help travelers track valuable credit card benefits for free

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrifty Traveler, a leading flight deal and travel news website, today unveiled a free, comprehensive online tool to help travelers stay organized and maximize the benefits on over 120 popular travel credit cards.

As more and more banks increase annual fees on their flagship travel credit cards while adding use-them-or-lose-them benefits, coming out ahead on even moderately priced credit cards is getting harder and more time-consuming. Thrifty Traveler's Credit Card Benefit Tracker gives travelers an intuitive way to track their progress each year, whether they have one credit card, a dozen, or more in one easy-to-use online dashboard.

This tool builds on the massive success of a downloadable spreadsheet first introduced by Thrifty Traveler last fall, adding more than twice as many cards and powerful new features like the ability to track cards for a full household of four and a new option to log and monitor current points balances as well. Despite all those additions, it remains free to use.

"Banks, airlines and hotel chains just keep raising annual fees while adding additional benefits that only matter if you remember to use them. Keeping track of everything can easily feel like a full-time job," said Nick Serati, co-founder of Thrifty Traveler. "We've developed this one-of-a-kind tool to make maximizing all those perks a cinch: an easy way for travelers to keep tabs on all their travel credit cards in one place so they use them before they go to waste."

Thrifty Traveler's card-tracking dashboard offers a handful of features you won't find elsewhere, including:

No sensitive or personal information required: Just pick your cards, start marking benefits as used and add your points. There's no need to share any login credentials or any other personal information like Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or even credit scores.

Just pick your cards, start marking benefits as used and add your points. There's no need to share any login credentials or any other personal information like Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or even credit scores. Pick and track your cards in one place: Cardholders can select from an extensive list of travel credit cards, which will appear individually as tabs in an easy-to-navigate online interface.

Cardholders can select from an extensive list of travel credit cards, which will appear individually as tabs in an easy-to-navigate online interface. Visual warnings when a credit or benefit is about to expire: Unused perks will automatically turn orange when they're set to expire within the next 30 days - or red, when there are just two weeks remaining.

Unused perks will automatically turn orange when they're set to expire within the next 30 days - or red, when there are just two weeks remaining. An automatic tally of used benefits: Each card dashboard automatically adds up the value of each benefit marked as used and clearly shows whether a cardholder has recouped their annual fee.

Each card dashboard automatically adds up the value of each benefit marked as used and clearly shows whether a cardholder has recouped their annual fee. Factor in other perks like lounge access and free baggage benefits: Cardholders can easily customize and track other perks like lounge access or free luggage.

Cardholders can easily customize and track other perks like lounge access or free luggage. Track cards for the whole family: A primary user can separately add and track cards for up to three additional travelers.

A primary user can separately add and track cards for up to three additional travelers. Monitor your points, too: Users can separately add current balances in all major credit card, airline and hotel programs in order to monitor their current stashes of points and miles across dozens of accounts in one place.

Users can separately add current balances in all major credit card, airline and hotel programs in order to monitor their current stashes of points and miles across dozens of accounts in one place. Seamless updates: Any subsequent updates with additional cards or new features will automatically push live in each user's dashboard with no action necessary. Travelers can also easily restart tracking a card after it comes up for renewal.

This tool now includes more than 120 popular travel credit cards from banks like American Express, Capital One, Chase and others, as well as all the major co-branded airline and hotel credit card portfolios. Future updates in the pipeline will include expanding to include even more cards while adding more helpful features like tracking duplicates of the same card, as well as authorized user cards.

No personal data or sensitive user information is required to use this tool, so there's no need to worry about data privacy. Travelers can access it by creating a free account. New users will also be added to Thrifty Traveler's daily points and miles newsletter, "The Extra Mile." Existing Thrifty Traveler subscribers can simply log in with their credentials to get started.

For the full list of cards, benefits, and how to get started with this new tool, visit Thrifty Traveler's website.

About Thrifty Traveler

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thrifty Traveler is a leading travel and flight deal website that sends hundreds of thousands of travelers cheap airfare alerts as well as points and miles deals every day while also covering the ins and outs of the airline and travel industries. More than 1.1 million travelers rely on Thrifty Traveler for flight deals, travel tips, advanced guides to redeeming credit card points and airline miles as well as expert industry analysis.

Media Contact

Kyle Potter

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SOURCE Thrifty Traveler