Thrifty Traveler upgrades free online credit card benefit tracker with new household and card management features

MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrifty Traveler, a leading flight deal and travel news website, today unveiled the latest updates to its popular free credit card benefit tracking dashboard for travelers, introducing several new features designed to maximize benefits and rewards on more than 100 popular travel credit cards.

Launched last month, Thrifty Traveler's Credit Card Benefit Tracker allows users to manage 120 travel credits in a single, intuitive online dashboard. Each card features a comprehensive list of benefits with color-coded warnings as perks near expiration. Users simply mark benefits as used, and the tool automatically tallies up the total, showing whether they've recouped the cards' annual fee. Travelers can also track current points balances across dozens of credit card companies, airlines and hotel chains.

The upgrades and new features allow users to quickly see a summary of their credit card status and points balances across an entire household (of up to four users total); track and manage duplicates of the same credit card; add and track authorized users on the account; and even process credit card downgrades or product changes without starting over.

"As banks hike annual fees while adding more use-them-or-lose-them benefits, coming out ahead on travel credit cards is getting harder and more time-consuming," said Nick Serati, co-founder of Thrifty Traveler. "Tens of thousands of travelers have used our free tools to stay on top of their travel credit card benefits, and that number keeps growing. Thanks to user feedback and ideas, our latest upgrade makes this one-of-a-kind dashboard even better, while remaining completely free for anyone and everyone."

Unlike many comparable services, Thrifty Traveler's online tool does not require users to share login credentials or any other personal information like Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or even credit scores to track credit card benefits and points balances.

The latest update introduces several new or enhanced features, including:

Add custom cards: While the Thrifty Traveler's tool tracks over 120 travel cards, users can now add custom cards to their dashboard, such as retail store cards or Apple Card - a big assist for tracking application dates and open accounts.

While the Thrifty Traveler's tool tracks over 120 travel cards, users can now add custom cards to their dashboard, such as retail store cards or Apple Card - a big assist for tracking application dates and open accounts. Separate monitoring for ultra-valuable benefits: Users can now more closely track airline companion certificates and hotel free night certificates - perks that can easily save hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year.

Users can now more closely track airline companion certificates and hotel free night certificates - perks that can easily save hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year. Add in extra perks and offers: Cards from banks like Chase, American Express, Capital One, and others frequently offer other money-saving statement credits beyond the established benefits. Users can now independently add to their annual savings after using an Amex Offer or Chase Offer as well as retention offers.

Cards from banks like Chase, American Express, Capital One, and others frequently offer other money-saving statement credits beyond the established benefits. Users can now independently add to their annual savings after using an Amex Offer or Chase Offer as well as retention offers. Visual enhancements: Allowing users to reorganize cards in their preferred order or hide benefits they don't use.

New users will see all these features and many more immediately. Existing users will see them at their next login, without requiring any action or affecting any cards they're already tracking.

This tool now includes more than 120 popular travel credit cards from banks like American Express, Capital One, Chase and others, as well as all the major co-branded airline and hotel credit card portfolios. Prior updates brought what was once a downloadable spreadsheet into an online dashboard, tripled the number of credit cards available, and added the ability to monitor airline miles and points balances as well as credit card benefits.

No personal data or sensitive user information is required to use this tool, so there's no need to worry about data privacy. Travelers can access it by creating a free account. New users will also be added to Thrifty Traveler's daily points and miles newsletter, "The Extra Mile." Existing Thrifty Traveler subscribers can simply log in with their credentials to get started.

For the full list of cards, benefits, and how to get started with this new tool, visit Thrifty Traveler's website.

About Thrifty Traveler

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thrifty Traveler is a leading travel and flight deal website that sends hundreds of thousands of travelers cheap airfare alerts as well as points and miles deals every day while also covering the ins and outs of the airline and travel industries. More than 1.1 million travelers rely on Thrifty Traveler for flight deals, travel tips, advanced guides to redeeming credit card points and airline miles as well as expert industry analysis.

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SOURCE Thrifty Traveler