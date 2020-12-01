Thrilling Teen Fiction Highlighted in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The December list of praiseworthy books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been enthusiastically welcomed by independent critics and are already being enjoyed by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the very best of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author Susan Orlean was shaped by the feeling of freedom that the local library gave her when she was a child. "The library was so bountiful," she recalls. "I loved wandering around the shelves, scanning the spines of the books until something happened to catch my eye. Those trips were dreamy, frictionless interludes that promised I would leave richer than I arrived. It wasn't like going to a store with my mom... in the library, I could have anything I wanted." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is December's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Beautiful Glittering Lie (Book One of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1643619941

The Spanish Teacher by Barbara de la Cuesta ISBN: 978-1948288712

Mystery & Thriller

Betrayed by Joseph Lewis ISBN: 978-1684335725

Closer Than You Think (Book One of the Broken Minds series) by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-0999411209

Rumspringa (Book Two of the Broken Minds series) by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-0999411223

Young Adult

Altered Helix (Book One of the Altered Helix series) by Stephanie Hansen ISBN: 978-1735042305

April's Heart by Shilah Ferr ASIN: B07ZZJ1WR7 ISBN: 978-1705541630

Children's

Cleo Can Tie a Bow (Book Three of the Rabbit and Fox series) by Sybrina Durant ISBN: 978-1942740292

Father Christmas by Rowdy Herrington ISBN: 978-1970157161

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Special Hidden Talents: The Missing Link — Amadi's Story by Chineme Noke ISBN: 978-1999679507

Triumph after All by Bina Kozuch ISBN: 978-1543939859

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Selling through Your Heart by Shirlene Reeves ISBN: 978-1944335953

Smarter Business Exits: strategies and toolkits for corporate divorce, succession planning and joint exits by William B. Bierce ISBN: 978-1943386789

WISER: the definitive guide to starting a business after the age of 50 by Wendy Mayhew ISBN: 978-0988100015

Education

Planning Today for Success Tomorrow: helping students choose their college or trade school major and career by Moses McCutcheon Jr. ISBN: 978-1432700133

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Legacy of Absence: resolving the wounds from uninvolved fathers in individuals, families, and society by Tim Olson ISBN: 978-1543988611

History

Titanic 1912: the original news reporting of the sinking of the Titanic (Book One of the History of the RMS Titanic series) by Ken Rossignol ISBN: 978-1475111460

Self-Help

The Key to Unlocking Your Great Leadership by Syed Ali ISBN: 978-1711262161

The Magic of Thinking Tiny by Jim Walker ISBN: 978-0999081624

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

Your True Power by Trissa Tismal-Capili ASIN: B08LSDHKT7

"LibraryBub is a great click-and-forget option when it comes to accessing libraries," says medical author Judson Somerville. He adds that most people don't realize "how critical libraries are to increasing the exposure of your book. Far more people go to libraries than go to bookstores. I really appreciate that LibraryBub frees me to work on other areas knowing that the important area of libraries is taken care of for me."

Often LibraryBub enables authors to bring moving personal stories to the attention of a wider audience. Author Trish Titus was overcome by emotion when she saw her book Delilah and Others Like Her among the list of chosen books. "I felt so proud, you brought tears to my eyes," she said. "I didn't want Delilah to be forgotten. It was her death that inspired me to write this book along with sharing the stories of many contributors in order to help comfort pet owners who were and are dealing with the grief of losing a beloved pet. I wanted them to know that they are not alone in this process, and that healing is a slow journey."

Librarians are encouraged to go to http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

