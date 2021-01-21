Thrive Acquires Apex IT Group

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired Apex IT Group , a leader in IT technology managed solutions for companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. This transaction further establishes Thrive's significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic corridor by expanding their Cloud & Cyber Security focused NextGen platform into the Apex IT client base.

Apex IT Group, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, delivers IT managed services through its proprietary process-driven methodology and its "Simple to Switch" client on-boarding process. They serve a variety of different small-to-mid-sized businesses in the Greater Philadelphia market with a strong focus upon service delivery, operational excellence and improving their client's technology experience.

"I'm very excited to welcome the Apex IT Group, their employees and customers to the Thrive family," said Rob Stephenson, Thrive's CEO. "By bringing together our companies' shared vision of technology innovation and a fervent dedication to IT service delivery, we're providing a significant value proposition to Apex's clients."

"Thrive's industry-leading NextGen Managed Services and ServiceNow automation platform, coupled with our technical proficiency in IT operations, will expand Apex's role as a leader in the Greater Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic region," said Tina Mach, Apex IT Group's CEO. "We've been very impressed with Thrive's capabilities and are confident that our partnership will drive tremendous value to our customers via enhanced engineering depth, 24x7 operations, Cloud, SOC & Cyber Security expertise."

Apex IT Group will be a founding staple of Thrive's Mid-Atlantic region, overseen by Jason Shirdon, EVP & Regional General Manager, and formerly the President of EaseTech, a Columbia, Maryland MSP that Thrive acquired in late 2019.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and the highest level of security. For more information, visit thrivenextgen.com

About Apex IT Group

George Mach founded Apex IT Group in 2007. With over a decade in business, Apex IT Group boasts consistent growth and adaptation to changing and evolving markets, enjoying an elite classification as a "World Class" Managed IT Service Provider (MSP). While IT providers bend to satisfy trends and hot-topic buzzwords, Apex has continued to hone its proprietary processes while successfully contributing to job growth and workforce development in technology.

Specializing in helping SMBs in the Delaware Valley, its IT management programs help clients gain total command over technology with core services around complete IT management and support including cloud computing and cybersecurity.

