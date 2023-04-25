Thrive Acquires Canadian-based Storagepipe

The acquisition of the Toronto & Ottawa based Cloud, Data Protection, Cybersecurity & Managed Services Provider expands Thrive's NextGen operations in North America

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of Cybersecurity, Cloud and Digital Transformation Managed Services, announced today that it has acquired Storagepipe , a world-class Cloud, Data Protection, Managed Services and Cybersecurity provider based in Toronto, Ontario. The acquisition will further expand Thrive's global presence while allowing Storagepipe clients to leverage Thrive's next-generation managed Cybersecurity and Cloud services, all powered by a proprietary automation platform.

Thrive

Since 2001, Storagepipe has been a trusted global provider of IT Infrastructure Services with a scalable multi-tenant architecture delivered from data centers in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"Thrive is excited to welcome Storagepipe to help accelerate our rapidly expanding international footprint, especially in Toronto as a key Financial Services Hub," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "Storagepipe's growing customer base across multiple industries in the Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB will add tremendous value to Thrive's Managed Services, Cloud and Cybersecurity offerings in the Canadian market."

Storagepipe offers comprehensive Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) platforms, including Disaster Recovery for VMware and Hyper-V systems and IBM I (AS/400, iSeries). The company is a Microsoft Cloud Service Provider with an extensive portfolio of Microsoft 365 services. In 2020, Storagepipe was recognized as a Veeam Impact Partner – VCSP Growth Partner of the Year and in 2021 was recognized as Veeam Service Provider of the Year in Canada.

"Storagepipe is proud to have delivered highly flexible and responsive BaaS, DRaaS and Managed Services for 20+ years with outstanding value and service using state-of-the-art technology," said Steven Rodin, CEO and President of Storagepipe. "We are excited to join Thrive and expand its NextGen portfolio with our innovative and extensive Cloud and Disaster Recovery solutions that focus on trust, responsiveness, reliability and scalability."

Storagepipe is Thrive's third acquisition based outside of the U.S. since 2021, further strengthening Thrive's global position as a leading technology provider delivering end-to-end managed services to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries.

For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com .

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com .

Thrive: LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephanie Farrell

Thrive

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

617-952-0289

SOURCE Thrive