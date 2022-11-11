Thrive Acquires Custard Technical Services to Further Extend Dedicated U.K. Services

The acquisition of the U.K. IT support services company will expand Thrive's NextGen award-winning portfolio and operations in the international market

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Managed Services, announced today that it has acquired Custard Technical Services, a leading U.K. IT support company based in Nottingham, England that specializes in managed services in the East Midlands and surrounding areas. The acquisition will enable clients of Custard, including manufacturers, charities, and insurance groups, to benefit from Thrive's next-generation managed cybersecurity, Cloud services, and automation platform.

Thrive

Founded in 1996, Custard Technical Services is comprised of a skilled technical team of specially trained experts to accomplish IT goals for organizations of various scopes and sectors. Known for their client dedication to service, Custard provides a comprehensive range of IT solutions including consultation, managed services, disaster recovery planning, IT security backup solutions, and ongoing software and hardware support and maintenance. Since its inception, Custard has helped clients become more dynamic and secure through innovative flexible IT solutions that elevate businesses to surpass IT goals.

"Custard is a customer-centric, no-nonsense IT support and security company that has an excellent track record of providing a superb IT experience to clients of all sizes for over two decades," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "We're excited to add Custard to our ever-expanding U.K. operations due to their incredible management team, dedicated employees and customers, as well as their attractive geographic location in Nottingham, which will open up the Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester markets for Thrive's Managed Services & Cybersecurity offerings."

"Custard has always been committed to delivering reliable and flexible high standards of IT services to go above and beyond the needs of the customer," said Chris Pass, CEO and Co-Founder of Custard Technical Services. "We are excited to join Thrive's global roster and believe that our proven track record and our top-tier talented professionals will be an excellent complement to expand Thrive's extensive NextGen portfolio of solutions."

Custard Technical Services is now the fifth acquisition by Thrive in 2022 and the second acquisition based outside of the U.S. since 2021, further strengthening Thrive's global position as a leading technology provider delivering end-to-end managed services to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries. For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

About Custard Technical Services

Custard Technical Services is an award-winning IT support and security company that offers market-leading solutions to UK and international partners. The organisation is headquartered in Nottingham and London and has been assisting businesses with everything from IT infrastructure to disaster recovery planning for over two decades.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Reilly

Zer0 to 5ive for Thrive

[email protected]

732-687-4683

SOURCE Thrive