Thrive Acquires InCare Technologies to Build a Foundation for Regional Expansion in the South

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services has acquired InCare Technologies , a nationally recognized information technology managed services provider known for its work with healthcare, local governments, education, and other SMB businesses. The acquisition provides Thrive with a strong regional provider in the South, enabling it to better deliver and support its managed Cybersecurity, collaboration, and Cloud services across the country.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Tennessee and Mississippi, InCare Technologies provides award-winning managed services which include proactive IT support, Cybersecurity, networking, total technology outsourced management and more.

"InCare Technologies is one of the best-run MSPs that we've had the privilege of working with. Their operational maturity, management team, employee technical acumen and commitment to customer service make them the perfect partner for Thrive to anchor our Southern expansion," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "Thrive's ServiceNow platform, sophisticated 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) practice and Public, Private & Hybrid Cloud solutions will undoubtably benefit InCare's loyal clientele and attract future prospects within the region."

"Since our inception, InCare Technologies has been dedicated to helping our customers stay productive and secure as they look to streamline their IT operations," said Brian Walker, CEO of InCare Technologies. "By partnering with Thrive, we'll advance that cause even further by improving the way we service our clients via advanced technologies, innovation and improved efficiencies. Our team has been impressed by Thrive's people, processes, and platform, but most importantly by their commitment to customer service and their own employees. This makes them a perfect match to continue our legacy and workplace culture as a leader in our market."

Working with some of the top companies across multiple industries, Thrive delivers comprehensive NextGen managed services and unmatched expertise to drive digital transformation efficiencies with advanced Cybersecurity best practices.

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization.

About InCare Technologies

InCare Technologies is an SMB-focused managed service provider headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Montgomery, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee. InCare offers leading-edge IT managed services and local support; InShield, a comprehensive cybersecurity service; and InCare 360, the ultimate in managed services, comprising all aspects of a company's IT needs.

