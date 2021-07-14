Thrive Acquires S7 Technology Group

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, announces today that it has acquired S7 Technology Group , an information technology services provider for the financial industry. This transaction will greatly enhance S7's clientele by providing availability to Thrive's innovative Cyber Security, Microsoft Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud offerings built upon their ServiceNow automation platform.

S7 Technology Group, headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, is an SSAE 18- audited, value-driven technology firm that provides turnkey, full-service IT solutions and ongoing support to financial institutions. Its comprehensive end-to-end framework, Azure Partner status, and laser focus on the Private Equity support industry provide a competitive edge for financial firms seeking to maximize their technology return on investment.

"Adding S7 and their talented management team to the Thrive family signals our continued commitment to enhance our financial services practice, particularly in New York," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "Thrive's Cyber Security and advanced Microsoft Digital Transformation solutions, designed for financial customers, reinforce our mission to support the strategic technology needs of Private Equity firms with a unique blend of managed services, portfolio engagement services , and consulting to ensure security, compliance and performance."

"For more than a decade, S7 Technology Group has enabled financial businesses to leverage the performance, security, and scalability previously only afforded to large enterprises and we're thrilled to be joining the Thrive team," said Scot Guido, CEO of S7 Technology Group. "We're incredibly impressed by the level of automation and operational efficiencies of Thrive's ServiceNow platform and the enhanced Cyber Security capabilities of their 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Our clients will benefit greatly from our new partnership with Thrive."

Scot Guido, CEO, Michael Bilenkis, CTO and Fred Bruno, COO, will all assume senior leadership roles in New York, home to Thrive's largest office. The S7 transaction marks the 12th acquisition for Thrive since 2016.

About S7 Technology Group

S7 is a technology solutions provider to companies in the financial services industry. S7 provides the resources and expertise of an IT department, but without the management, overhead, and complexities of having one in-house. Whether you are in the initial stage of a build-out or an established business, S7 will be your single point of contact and will provide you with a complete technology solution that will allow you to operate efficiently, while giving your clients and investors the information they need to trust in the stability and security of your IT solution.

Using a unique, hands-on approach, S7 tailors their services to meet exact client needs and requirements. S7 provides complete, end-to-end technology services including assessment, planning, design, clean-up of current systems, network reconfiguration, project management and deployment, contract negotiations, disaster recovery, business continuity, systems administration, installation and maintenance, and 24 x 7 x 365 support. For more information, visit s7tech.com .

