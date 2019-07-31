Thrive Adds Goodger & Demorcy to New York FinTech Leadership Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of Next Generation Managed Services, is proud to announce new additions to their leadership team in the New York and FinTech business divisions.

Scott Goodger, a long-term technology and sales veteran of Thrive & Precision IT, has been named General Manager & Executive Vice President for the New York market. "I'm deeply honored and excited to accept the challenge to become the General Manager & Executive Vice President at Thrive in New York. We have an exceptional team and an incredible portfolio of NextGen managed services to secure and optimize our clients' Hybrid Cloud platforms in compliance driven environments," said Scott Goodger. Mr. Goodger has held numerous technology and business development roles throughout his 15 year career in the technology sector; having served as CTO and CRO at Matrix NIT Health, IDP Consulting, Update Inc., Precision IT and now Thrive.

Thrive is also proud to announce that Stevens Demorcy has joined the organization as a Vice President, heading up Thrive's New York FinTech Cloud Operations. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my sixteen years of experience in the Alternative Investment community to help Thrive meet the rapid demand for Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud services," says Mr. Demorcy. "In addition to running Thrive's Cloud infrastructure team, I will focus on bringing the Thrive Fintech 2.0 Hybrid Cloud platform to the marketplace in the Third Quarter." Mr. Demorcy most recently served as the Director of Infrastructure Services at RFA for more than a decade, assisting their financial services' clients with Cloud, Security, Compliance & Technology infrastructure services.

"Thrive is stepping up to meet the growing demand of the New York market for NextGen services with the announcement of these two critical positions," said Marc Pantoni, Thrive's President. "I've had the pleasure of working with Scott Goodger for more than a decade, and his unique client-facing technology and business acumen is a perfect match for the General Manager role in New York. Additionally, the impact that Stevens Demorcy has made with his Alternative Investment experience upon our Cloud team is substantial. I look forward to working side by side with these two talented executives as we continue to advance Thrive as one of the leading FinTech services providers in the United States."

