THRIVE Announces the Addition of Dr. Jorge Camina, Clinical Subject Matter Expert and Alana Hunt, Senior Consultant

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THRIVE partners with health systems across the nation to facilitate and manage business improvement strategies to increase the impact of their patient services. The experienced THRIVE team has advanced knowledge in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and is able to provide strategy-focused solutions and implement new forward-thinking models to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of services provided. The organization is excited to announce the recruitment of two new team members to assist its clients in achieving their goals by turning complex ideas and opportunities into reality.

Alana Hunt - THRIVE's Senior Consultant, FQHCs

Jorge L. Camina Jr., MD., FAAP: Board-certified in Pediatrics and Clinical Informatics through the American Board of Preventive Medicine, Dr. Camina has extensive knowledge and expertise in developing and improving clinical systems. He is licensed to practice in Florida and previously practiced at a large FQHC from 2004-2021, where he fulfilled various roles including Pediatrician, Director of Pediatrics, Associate Medical Director, and Director of Clinical Informatics. Dr. Camina also operates a small private practice, located in Naples, FL, which provides pediatric primary care services. He is known to encourage communication between himself and his patients to improve his patients' outcomes and satisfaction.

Alana Hunt: With a bachelor's degree in health administration, and previous experience working in a remote FQHC, Alana brings knowledge of software implementation, health accreditation, and policy and procedure development. She has been involved in numerous projects to increase the access of health services provided to patients in underserved areas. She also had the opportunity to implement after-hours nurse advice line procedures, patient satisfaction software, and document management systems to meet accreditation requirements.

Bill Franz expressed, "We are fortunate to have Alana join our team as she has a diverse set of skills within the FQHC field, which will only increase our ability to meet our clients' rapidly changing needs."

ABOUT US: THRIVE was established in 2020 and has developed a team with extensive knowledge and experience in healthcare strategy, operations, finance, and organization improvement. The health industry is a rapidly changing, complex system which often requires organizations to rethink and develop new strategies to meet the demands of new laws, regulations, patients, and employees. With decades of experience, the THRIVE team partners with hospitals, healthcare systems, FQHCs, and social service agencies to deliver strategic initiatives for success.

THRIVE's FQHC team is led by President and Founder, Bill Franz. The team also includes Beth Little-Terry, Director of Healthcare Strategy and Governance as well as Jeremy Wilson, Director of Healthcare Finance and Compliance.

