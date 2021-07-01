Thrive Appoints Chief Customer Officer to Lead Client Initiatives

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, has appointed Bill McLaughlin as the company's first Chief Customer Officer. Drawing on his nearly 20 years of managed services industry experience, McLaughlin will continue to drive more value, messaging, communication, and faster platform adoption to Thrive's customers. In his new role, he will support Thrive's expanding global footprint and clientele with the company's extensive NextGen portfolio of Cloud, Cyber Security, Networking and Business Continuity services.

As Chief Customer Officer, McLaughlin will lead Thrive's dedicated team of General Managers, Senior Principal Consultants and Customer Success Managers in each U.S. region. Prior to Thrive, McLaughlin held a senior leadership role at Kaseya, where he completed an expedited one-year IT Management software journey. He has demonstrated broad experience in managed services and digital transformation growth strategies. Previously as an EVP and CTO, McLaughlin assisted in spearheading the growth of Atlantic Tomorrow's Office, an innovative managed services company in the Greater New York market with more than 400 employees and $150 million in revenue.

"Bill's impressive track record in the MSP industry as a leader and client advocate made him the ideal candidate to lead our customer programs here at Thrive," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "As Thrive continues to grow, add more customers and expand our footprint globally, it's critical that we have a strong leader like Bill to safely and securely guide their digital transformation journeys to the Cloud."

"This is an exciting time to join Thrive," stated Bill McLaughlin, Chief Customer Officer at Thrive. "As a current market leader, Thrive is primed for sustained growth moving forward. The company's digital transformation platform built around ServiceNow and Microsoft is a true differentiator in creating an enhanced client experience that delivers maximum technology ROI. I'm very excited to join this hard-charging, talented executive team."

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

