Thrive Appoints Craig Guice as Vice President of Business Development for the Mid-Atlantic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of Next Generation Managed Services, proudly announced today the appointment of Craig Guice as its new Vice President of Business Development in the Mid-Atlantic. The addition of Mr. Guice to Thrive's leadership team will enable the organization to further expand their footprint farther south down the East Coast from their current Northeast hubs in Massachusetts and New York.

Throughout his twenty-three-year career in the technology industry, Mr. Guice has proven himself to be a successful, veteran entrepreneurial leader and is well suited to head Thrive's customer-facing efforts in the Mid-Atlantic. As Vice President of Business Development, Craig will be utilizing his extensive experience and personal network to deliver Thrive's comprehensive suite of NextGen products to mid-market and enterprise clientele alike.

"It is an honor to join the Thrive team. I'm very excited to be a part of such a dynamic and growing company," said Craig Guice. "Thrive is well known throughout the region and continues to build a strong reputation as a vibrant, customer oriented, NextGen managed services provider. I look forward to bringing my skills and expertise to a company that has become one of the top Managed Services Providers (MSPs) in the world."

"Thrive is thrilled to welcome Craig Guice aboard," said Rob Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive. "Craig brings an entrepreneurial spirit, a wealth of knowledge and technical leadership experience to Thrive, which will prove invaluable with continued expansion. Over the past three years, Thrive has seen incredible growth in the Northeast and we now look forward to delivering our NextGen Managed Services Platform and exemplary customer service to the Mid-Atlantic."

Prior to Thrive, Mr. Guice was the founder of outsourceIT, one of the largest MSPs in the Mid-Atlantic region, before recently shifting his focus to M&A consulting.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and security. For more information, visit http://www.thrivenetworks.com

