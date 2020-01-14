Thrive Appoints John Holland as Chief Revenue Officer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, proudly announced today that technology sales-leader, John Holland has been appointed as Thrive's new Chief Revenue Officer.

John Holland is a veteran of the Cloud and managed services industry, spending the last 20 years leading sales organizations throughout North America. Before coming to Thrive, John served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at TierPoint, a nationwide Cloud and Managed Services Provider, for nine years. Prior to TierPoint, John led sales teams at Sungard Availability, Internap and Broadwing.

John brings his vast customer-focused experience in executive-level sales, business development and marketing management to lead Thrive's customer success, sales and marketing teams. While John will be Massachusetts-based, he will frequently travel across all six of Thrive's offices to focus on developing each region's sales efforts, further enhancing relationships with Thrive's near-1,000 customers and help Thrive continue to expand geographically.

"With Thrive's continued expansion through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, we are fortunate to have someone with John's advanced sales and business development capabilities to focus on organic growth of the company," stated Rob Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer. "Under John's leadership, Thrive's sales and sales operations teams will be able to roadmap, streamline and manage businesses' Cloud, cyber security, global network management and disaster recovery efforts with our portfolio of advanced NextGen Managed Services."

"I am honored to join the Thrive team during this exciting period of growth for the company," said Mr. Holland. "I look forward to leading Thrive's sales divisions and implementing strategies that will bring the IT capabilities of our clients' and prospects' businesses to new heights."

