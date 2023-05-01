Thrive Appoints Kenny Ash to Head of Channels

Luminary in channel leadership joins Thrive to grow the MSSP and MSP brand

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May 1, 2023 – Thrive , a premier provider of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Managed Services, proudly announces today that channel industry veteran Kenny Ash has been appointed as its new Head of Channels.

Ash is a well-known industry leader with more than a decade of dynamic global channel leadership experience. Before coming to Thrive, Ash served as the Vice President of Channel Sales for TierPoint, a leading national provider of information technology and data center services, including colocation, Cloud computing and managed IT services. After joining the company in 2016, he was instrumental in the success of TierPoint's channel program. Ash also spent five years at Peak 10 in channel sales management and direct sales positions with a primary focus on partner acquisition, sales revenue and lead generation.

"I'm thrilled to join Thrive as the new Head of Channels," said Ash. "Thrive's growth has been on an extraordinary trajectory and I'm proud to lead a world-class channel team by unlocking new opportunities and partnerships to better serve the agent community and customers."

In his new role, Ash is responsible for leading Thrive's channel sales nationally and aligning the channel team with training, education and development while driving new partnerships.

"Kenny has demonstrated remarkable and proven channel sales leadership and we are excited to leverage his expertise to grow Thrive's elite channel program," said John Holland, CRO of Thrive. "Kenny's forward-thinking, combined with our disruptive technology and our portfolio of advanced NextGen Managed Cybersecurity Services, will be a gamechanger in the channel space."

