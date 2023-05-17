Thrive Appoints Steve Tilley as European Head of Sales

News provided by

Thrive

17 May, 2023, 08:31 ET

Industry veteran tapped to grow Thrive's European customer base

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of cybersecurity and Cloud Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Tilley to European Head of Sales. In this role, Tilley will be a pivotal force behind growing Thrive's comprehensive managed cybersecurity and Cloud services, in Europe.

This leadership appointment stems from Thrive's accelerated growth due to strategic acquisitions over the past two years of leading IT, cybersecurity, and Managed Services companies, including ONI, Custard and Edge Technology Group. As Thrive continues to expand its robust NextGen portfolio of managed cybersecurity and Cloud solutions, the company further strengthens its global position as a leading technology provider delivering end-to-end managed services to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

"I'm thrilled to work with a global brand with an outstanding reputation for innovating cybersecurity, Cloud and Collaboration managed services," said Tilley. "I look forward to leading Thrive's ever-expanding European operations and assisting businesses with secure, scalable, and flexible cybersecurity and Cloud technology to keep European businesses resilient and competitive in the digital age."

Tilley has successfully led sales teams and accelerated the profitability at some of the world's leading cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT companies across Europe and the US over the past 15 years, including SecureWorks, Zscaler, Agovo, Palo Alto Networks and more.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Steve Tilley to the role of European Head of Sales," commented John Holland, Chief Revenue Officer at Thrive. "As Thrive rapidly expands its European presence, this new role is critical to enable European businesses to benefit from Thrive's next-generation managed cybersecurity, Cloud services and automation platform."

For more information about Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive
Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie Farrell
Thrive
VP of Marketing
[email protected]
001-617-952-0289

SOURCE Thrive

Also from this source

Thrive Appoints Kenny Ash to Head of Channels

Thrive Acquires Canadian-based Storagepipe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.