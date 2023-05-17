Thrive Appoints Steve Tilley as European Head of Sales

Industry veteran tapped to grow Thrive's European customer base

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of cybersecurity and Cloud Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Tilley to European Head of Sales. In this role, Tilley will be a pivotal force behind growing Thrive's comprehensive managed cybersecurity and Cloud services, in Europe.

This leadership appointment stems from Thrive's accelerated growth due to strategic acquisitions over the past two years of leading IT, cybersecurity, and Managed Services companies, including ONI, Custard and Edge Technology Group. As Thrive continues to expand its robust NextGen portfolio of managed cybersecurity and Cloud solutions, the company further strengthens its global position as a leading technology provider delivering end-to-end managed services to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

"I'm thrilled to work with a global brand with an outstanding reputation for innovating cybersecurity, Cloud and Collaboration managed services," said Tilley. "I look forward to leading Thrive's ever-expanding European operations and assisting businesses with secure, scalable, and flexible cybersecurity and Cloud technology to keep European businesses resilient and competitive in the digital age."

Tilley has successfully led sales teams and accelerated the profitability at some of the world's leading cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT companies across Europe and the US over the past 15 years, including SecureWorks, Zscaler, Agovo, Palo Alto Networks and more.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Steve Tilley to the role of European Head of Sales," commented John Holland, Chief Revenue Officer at Thrive. "As Thrive rapidly expands its European presence, this new role is critical to enable European businesses to benefit from Thrive's next-generation managed cybersecurity, Cloud services and automation platform."

For more information about Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

