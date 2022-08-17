Thrive Cannabis Marketplace Appoints Brandon Wiegand as Chief Operating Officer

Nevada's premier source for cannabis bolsters leadership team with accomplished and transformative executive operations professional

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace , the largest independent cannabis retailer in the state of Nevada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Wiegand as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Brandon will oversee the day-to-day management of the business to ensure operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance in support of Thrive's long-term growth.

Brandon Wiegand, COO

Brandon brings more than 8 years of leadership experience in Nevada's cannabis industry, with significant expertise in developing, launching and leading vertically integrated companies. Prior to joining Thrive, Brandon served as the Chief Commercial Officer for TheSource+ Holding, where he successfully led the company's transition from a public to private entity, planned and executed the openings of additional dispensaries across the state, and drove all revenue-generating activities to support the scale and profitability of the company.

"Brandon has a distinguished track record of scaling organizations, improving efficiencies, and navigating regulatory compliance in Nevada," said Mitch Britten, CEO & Managing Partner of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace. "We are thrilled to have him on board as his expertise and experience will be invaluable in this new period of growth and development at Thrive."

"With extensive retail and wholesale cannabis experience focused on rapidly growing and scaling teams to deliver results, I am confident I will excel as Chief Operating Officer at Thrive," said Brandon. "I have always admired and respected the culture and ethos of the Thrive team — this is a group that truly cares about their people, the plant, and their community."

Before his work at TheSource+ Holding, Brandon was the Director of Operations at The Grove Investment Group, a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise in Nevada, and was responsible for developing and implementing standard operating procedures to ensure organizational compliance with Nevada regulatory requirements, managing the production, branding and distribution of concentrated products.

Brandon currently serves as the President of the Nevada Cannabis Association, the state's oldest and largest cannabis trade association. He received his BSBA in Real Estate Finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Thrive

THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace ("TCM") is the premier source for marijuana, marijuana products, accessories, and marijuana information in Southern Nevada. TCM is focused on one thing — well-grown, high-quality cannabis. Passionately dedicated to the well-being, safety and enjoyment of its customers, TCM cites education, choice, and vitality as its guiding philosophical values. Staff help customers learn the truth about cannabis and its beneficial properties so they are better equipped to choose which strain will best serve their needs. TCM believes supporting bodies naturally represents the best way to thrive.

