Thrive Causemetics Announces Launch of New Giving Program 'Bigger Than Beauty™'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Causemetics recently launched its Bigger Than Beauty™ giving program, which focuses on responsive donations of money and product, in addition to the brand's mainstay giving initiative of making a donation for every product purchased to organizations that support women overcoming remarkable challenges. The brand's mission has been instrumental in its meteoric growth in just four years, and the new program aims to define their impact and affirm their commitment to empowering women and their communities.

Bigger Than Beauty™ was developed following a $250,000 cash donation, generated from one day's profit to organizations providing relief to those affected by the wildfires in Northern and Southern California last November. This donation marked the expansion of the brand's giving focus [domestic abuse, homelessness, and cancer] to include organizations that care for injured and displaced animals. In that moment, the brand realized that the impact achievable through responsive giving is much bigger than beauty.

"When I set out to launch Thrive Causemetics I had two goals, first to create high-performance, solution-driven beauty products that were kind to animals, people and the Earth. Second, I wanted to go beyond just selling products and give back in a major way. I wasn't exactly sure how or how much, but I knew I wanted to help women and that giving was going to be the genesis of this brand," said Karissa Bodnar, Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics. "In these past four years, we have built a vibrant and energized community that has allowed us to donate tens of millions of dollars of product to women across the country who need a little compassion and sparkle. Thrive Causemetics is so much more than just a beauty brand. We have created a movement, and the launch of Bigger Than Beauty™ embodies exactly what we are...Bigger Than Beauty™."

Over the past nine months, Thrive Causemetics has executed several record-breaking giving initiatives which benefited over 50 nonprofits across the country, including product donations worth $40M in the summer of 2019 as well as the brand's donation initiative of $25M worth of product earlier that year (February 2019).

Additionally, the brand has introduced an updated mission statement, "For every product you purchase, we donate to help a woman thrive" with the intention of reinforcing that the purchase each customer makes directly impacts someone in need.

About Thrive Causemetics: Thrive Causemetics is an independent, female-owned beauty brand that creates high-performance vegan cosmetics and supports a community of giving. All of Thrive Causemetics' products are free of parabens and sulfates, in addition to being 100 percent cruelty-free. Through its Bigger Than Beauty™ program, every product you purchase results in a donation to help a woman thrive. To learn more, visit www.thrivecausemetics.com

SOURCE Thrive Causemetics

