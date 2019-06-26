Thrive Causemetics Brightens Lives of Women In Need Through $10 Million Beauty Product Donation

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Thrive Causemetics , a socially-conscious and vegan Los Angeles-based cosmetics company, announced a monumental $10 million product donation in celebration of their latest product launch of Brilliant Eye Brightener™ shades, Mieko (Soft Pink Shimmer) and Emma (Copper Shimmer). The direct-to-consumer brand, who makes a donation for every product purchased and names each product after inspiring women, will donate $10 million in eye brightening products to over 50 nonprofit organizations across the country supporting women overcoming remarkable challenges, including cancer, domestic abuse, homelessness, and more. These organizations include National Breast Cancer Foundation , Genesis Women's Shelter , and UMOM New Day Centers .

This campaign follows three major donations from Thrive Causemetics, including: a partnership with She's the First on International Women's Day, a $25 million product donation to over 50 nonprofits across the U.S. in honor of the brand's fourth anniversary, and a $250,000 monetary donation to support those affected by the California wildfires in November 2018. Thrive Causemetics practices responsive giving—with partners receiving what they need to best accomplish their goals—whether it's high-performance products or much-needed funds.

Speaking about the recent donation, Thrive Causemetics CEO and Founder, Karissa Bodnar said, "When I started Thrive four years ago, I knew I wanted to create a business that went beyond just making money; I wanted to create a brand that was known for doing good and making a difference in the world," said Karissa Bodnar, Thrive Causemetics CEO and Founder. "For me, giving back to help others is not a choice, it's a way of life and a concept that was instilled in me when I was a kid. Philanthropy has been woven into our business and daily operations since day one, and our incredible community (aka our Thrive Tribe) has championed our mission in a way I never anticipated. As we roll out this $10 million product donation, I am so proud to share our eye brightening products with over 50 organizations so that we can brighten the eyes and the lives of women all over the country."

One of the beneficiaries of Thrive Causemetics' donation, Crossroads Rhode Island , is the largest homeless services organization in the state and has been helping women secure stable housing since 1894. Thrive Causemetics helping the women who come through the Crossroads organization makes a difference in their ability to live independently, secure jobs, provide for their families and take active roles in their communities.

"We are grateful to Thrive Causemetics for investing in the women in our community. Thanks to their generous donation, we can provide hundreds of women experiencing homelessness with unique products that will give them the confidence they need as they prepare for employment, which in turn will enable their families to secure stable homes," noted Pat Campellone, Director of Special Events and Public Relations.

"Last year, 3,500 people accessed services at Crossroads, including nearly 1,000 women who accessed our Women's Shelter and other programs for women, allowing them to find safety, self-sufficiency, and success. When women are empowered to meet their true potential, it is society as a whole which benefits."

Breast Cancer Resource Center a nonprofit in Austin, Texas, is another beneficiary of this celebratory donation. For more than 20 years, the women of BCRC have been dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of those touched by breast cancer through their various support groups and educational programs.

Elizabeth Freeman, Development Director of Breast Cancer Resource Center also mentioned, "Women who are facing breast cancer can, sometimes, lose sight of themselves. Through chemo, they lose their hair, lashes, and eyebrows. It's hard to look in the mirror and recognize yourself, let alone feel pretty. Thrive Causemetics has allowed us to give these women the gift of beauty. It's not just about makeup. It's reminding these women that they are beautiful, strong, and deserving of feeling like the same gorgeous woman they've always been. Cancer can't change that, but it does make us forget sometimes. Thank you, Thrive, for helping us to restore that feeling for our clients who need the reminder the most."

Brilliant Eye Brightener™ is the secret to faking 9 hours of sleep. Designed to diffuse light and define features, Brilliant Eye Brightener™ highlights, brightens and opens the eyes, providing an instant eye lift. Infused with macadamia and meadowfoam oil to hydrate and help reduce the appearance of fine lines, this versatile highlighting stick can be used as an upper or lower eyeliner, applied to the brow bone, lids, the inner and outer corners of the eye, on dark circles, and even the cupid's bow to fake a fuller pout.

About Thrive Causemetics: Thrive Causemetics is an independent, female-owned beauty brand that creates high-performance vegan cosmetics and supports a community of giving. All of Thrive Causemetics' products are free of parabens and sulfates, in addition to being 100 percent cruelty-free. Through its Beauty with a Purpose program, every product purchased results in a donation to help a woman thrive. To learn more, visit www.thrivecausemetics.com.

