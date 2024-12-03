Thrive Causemetics Joins Forces with Beauty 2 The Streetz for Giving Tuesday, Supporting Unhoused Communities in LA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare is volunteering with long-time Giving Partner Beauty 2 The Streetz at The Midnight Mission in Downtown Los Angeles.

Founded by 2021 CNN Hero Shirley Raines, Beauty 2 The Streetz brings essential services—hot meals, showers, hair and makeup, and so much more—to hundreds of unhoused people across Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas each week. Shirley's mission goes beyond meeting basic needs; she fosters human connection, restoring dignity and hope one interaction at a time. Since 2017, Thrive Causemetics has contributed over $1.6 million in funds and products to support Beauty 2 The Streetz.

Thrive Causemetics is bringing together a group of 40+ community activists, actors, and professional hair and makeup artists. Together, they are serving over 200 individuals in the unhoused community, providing vital support through food distribution, cosmetic care packages, hair washing, and makeup application. This initiative exemplifies Thrive Causemetics' Bigger Than Beauty mission and its unwavering commitment to creating positive change through beauty, kindness, and community collaboration. This collaborative effort fuels Thrive Causemetics' Virtuous Circle, a continuous motion of generosity, impact, and transformation that touches countless lives of their consumers, community, and Giving Partners.

"At Thrive Causemetics, we believe in the power of beauty to change lives—not just through our products, but through the impact we make together," said Karissa Bodnar, founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics. "We are honored to support Beauty 2 The Streetz and their compassionate work in creating moments of care, connection, and humanity for those often overlooked. Giving back is at the heart of everything we do, and thanks to our customers and Giving Partners, we've been able to donate over $150 million in funds and products to help communities thrive around the world. Together, we all thrive."

To continue the support and help fund Beauty 2 The Streetz's next vehicle to expand their services, today only when you use code 'BEAUTY2THESTREETZ' at checkout, Thrive Causemetics will donate 15% of your purchase total to support Beauty 2 The Streetz's mission. These funds will help provide a new truck to serve meals to individuals affected by homelessness. You shop, we give! Let's make a difference together—shop now at www.thrivecausemetics.com and use the code to create an impact.

About Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare is a high-performance makeup and skincare company with a "bigger than beauty" mission. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens and sulfates. For every product purchased, Thrive Causemetics donates to help communities thrive. Since 2015, Thrive Causemetics has donated over $150 million in funds and products to over 600 Giving Partners.

