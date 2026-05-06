Thrive Causemetics® Surpasses $185 Million in Total Giving, Expands National Nonprofit Network in 2025 Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare, has reached a historic milestone: more than $185 million donated in funds and products since the company's founding, as noted in their annual Impact Report.

What began 11 years ago as a self-funded startup with a social mission has become a global force for good. Today, Thrive Causemetics partners with 722 nonprofit Giving Partners, gives back in all 50 states, and has donated more than 6.7 million products, turning daily beauty rituals into meaningful acts of giving around the world.

Courtesy of Thrive Causemetics

In 2025 alone, the brand welcomed 70 new nonprofit partners, deepening its reach across eight core causes: cancer, domestic abuse, homelessness and poverty, veterans, education, racial and social justice, under-resourced youth, and LGBTQ+. More than 675,000 products were donated this year, representing over $21 million in value distributed through shelters, hospitals, foster care programs, employment centers, and community organizations.

"What this community has built is far beyond anything I imagined when I was creating Thrive Causemetics in my tiny apartment," said Karissa Bodnar, Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare. "It is a reflection of what is possible when people come together with purpose and choose to be part of something bigger than beauty. From day one, this mission has been fueled by a shared belief that we can leave the world better than we found it. Every Cause and every Giving Partner we support has been chosen by this community. Thrive Causemetics is a mission and movement that anyone can join, and I'm so grateful for everyone who dares to care."

Thrive Causemetics' giving network now supports 722 organizations nationwide, all who sit at the forefront of helping communities across eight major causes.The company has donated more than $50 million to cancer-related causes and over $43 million to homelessness initiatives. Nearly $24 million has funded domestic abuse prevention and survivor advocacy, with additional investments exceeding $19 million for military and veterans, $17 million for education, $13 million for under-resourced youth, $12.5 million for racial and social justice, and nearly $10 million for LGBTQ+ organizations.

A Defining 2025 Initiative: Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

Thrive Causemetics mobilized $500,000 in response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, marking the largest single-day giving initiative in the company's history. As a Los Angeles–based company, the brand activated its community to deliver both immediate relief and long-term recovery support. Of the total, $300,000 was deployed to frontline organizations including the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, alongside $50,000 in essential product donations to local Giving Partners. The remaining $200,000 was committed to rebuilding efforts through $100,000 in higher-education scholarships and $100,000 in small business grants.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 100% of proceeds from the limited-edition 'Pink Bow' Liquid Lash™ Extensions Mascara generated $50,000 for partners including National Breast Cancer Foundation, Keep A Breast, Fighting Pretty, Pink Ribbon Good, and The Breasties, alongside educational initiatives promoting early detection.

As Thrive Causemetics® looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining what it means to be a beauty brand. With every product purchased, the brand continues to invest in communities across the country, strengthening partnerships, expanding its nonprofit network, and deepening support across its eight cause pillars. Building on its 2025 wildfire recovery initiatives, the company plans to continue advancing its Los Angeles relief programs in 2026, ensuring students, small businesses, and families rebuilding after the fires receive sustained, long-term support. Surpassing $180 million in total impact marks not just a milestone, but a promise: to grow its impact year after year and ensure that beauty remains a powerful force for confidence, dignity, and meaningful change.

For more information or to view the full 2025 Impact Report, visit: https://thrivecausemetics.com/pages/impact-report-2025

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SOURCE Thrive Causemetics