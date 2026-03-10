Thrive co-founders named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Female Founders 500 List for global hunger relief efforts

Michigan-based nonprofit recognized for designing a community-led model, feeding 3,000 children daily school meals across Asia and creating income opportunities for women

DETROIT, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today announced Priscilla Perry Heffelfinger and Gina Gabel, co-founders of a Michigan-based global nonprofit, Thrive, have been named to its 2026 Female Founders 500 List, an annual list recognizing leading women entrepreneurs who have driven significant impact and innovation across the world. Since 2012, Thrive has delivered 5 million school meals to children facing food insecurity across Bangladesh and the Philippines, serving more than 3,000 meals each day, prepared by local moms.

Consistent and quality nutrition drives school attendance rates as high as 95%, helping children stay in school, grow stronger physically and mentally and pursue thriving futures. With seed funding from the Jones Day Foundation, along with global individual and corporate support, Thrive is positioning itself to scale to reach 10,000 children daily by 2028.

"We started Thrive with the belief that no child's future should be shaped by hunger," said Priscilla Perry Heffelfinger, co-founder of Thrive. "Many parents are forced to make the decision of sending their kids to school or having them stay behind to earn money for their families. Knowing a nutritious meal awaits is enough incentive to send their kids to school, opening doors of opportunity that would otherwise be closed."

Thrive's impact also extends beyond the classroom. The organization prioritizes hiring local mothers to prepare the meals, which for most represents their first-ever form of stable income, and purchases its produce from local farmers. This changes lives and builds stronger communities, proving that scale and sustainability can grow together and strengthen families from within.

"What makes this work transformational is that it doesn't stop with the child," said Gina Gabel, co-founder of Thrive. "We hire local mothers to prepare meals, creating income where there was none. When we strengthen local funding, we build sustainability that makes communities stronger. Feeding a child changes their day, but empowering both women and children changes generations."

Inc.'s Female Founders honorees collectively represent billions in revenue and funding and span industries from technology and finance to nonprofit innovation. Heffelfinger and Gabel join the 2026 cohort of women redefining what leadership and impact look like.

Thrive is a Michigan-based nonprofit dedicated to delivering reliable, nutritious daily school meals to children in underserved communities in Bangladesh and the Philippines. With consistent daily school meal programs, Thrive strengthens children, families, and communities for the long term. Thrive is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, a Bangladesh-registered trust, and a Philippine NGO, with an international board and advisory council.

